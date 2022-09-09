What happened to Al Michaels? Longtime voice of NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ joins Amazon for 2022 season

Ahead of the 2022 season, the landscape of primetime NFL football took a major shift as some of the biggest names in broadcasting moved on to new networks.

One of the biggest changes involves NBC’s broadcasts of “Sunday Night Football,” as Al Michaels will no longer serve as the play-by-play voice. To put the change in perspective, Michaels had held the position of play-by-play announcer for “Sunday Night Football” since it began airing on NBC in 2006.

After 16 seasons with Michaels on the call, “Sunday Night Football” will see Mike Tirico take over as the new play-by-play voice alongside Cris Collinsworth and new sideline reporter Melissa Stark.

While he will no longer be working on “Sunday Night Football,” Michaels, 77, will still be a prominent voice in primetime NFL football broadcasts. Here is more on Michaels’ next move.

What happened to Al Michaels?

Michaels’ contract with NBC expired after the network’s coverage of Super Bowl 56 in February, making the Legend one of the most sought-after announcers on the market.

In March, reports surfaced that Michaels had reached an agreement with Amazon Prime Video to become the streaming service’s play-by-play voice for its exclusive coverage of “Thursday Night Football” that begins in the 2022 season. On March 23, the NFL officially announced that Michaels would become the voice of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” alongside Analyst Kirk Herbstreit.

Fans got their first look at the all-new broadcast during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason when Michaels and Herbstreit covered a Thursday meeting between the 49ers and Texans, a broadcast that was met with positive feedback.

Beginning in Week 2, Michaels and Herbstreit will call 15 “Thursday Night Football” games throughout the 2022 season, with broadcasts set to air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

While Michaels has moved on to a new Weekly endeavor, his voice will still be heard on NBC this year, you’ll just have to wait until the postseason. In May, NBC Sports announced that Michaels was named to an emeritus role, allowing the legendary play-by-play Analyst to broadcast and contribute to NBC’s Productions of the NFL Playoffs and the Olympics.

Michaels had this to say about the opportunity:

“I’m looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the Thursday Night Football package on Amazon this fall. A special thanks to NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua and the folks at NBCUniversal for their help in making this happen.”

Many of the Voices are the same, but prominent Broadcasters shifting to new networks will make for differences in the feel of primetime NFL football during the 2022 season.