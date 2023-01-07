What happened next to the Shaq of Handball?

Gauthier Mvumbi was the unlikely star of the 2021 World Men’s Handball Championship in Egypt. At 1.95m and 137kg (6’5″, 301lbs), opposition defenses found the DR Congo pivot (or line player as the position is also known) simply too big to handle with him earning the nickname of the ‘Shaquille O’Neal of Handball’. In his nation’s first appearance at the global competition, Mvumbi scored 13 goals from 14 attempts – including four from five against eventual winners Denmark – as DR Congo took 28th place in the 32-team tournament. His exploits even attracted the attention of Shaq himself, and the pair have kept in touch before finally meeting last month in New York. Read on to find out more about what happened to the man mountain pivot since his World Championship breakout.

Shaq of Handball, Gauthier Mvumbi: “I’ve been more successful with sponsors than in sport” Before the tournament, the French-born player had been playing in Nationale 2 (N2) – the fourth tier of French handball – for his Hometown team Dreux AC. Despite offers to play in Spain, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, Mvumbi moved to Nationale 1 side Pouzauges Vendée HB before signing for Entente Territoire Charente Handball (ETEC) back in N2. He told Le Quotidien du Sport that he was attracted by ETEC’s bid to gain promotion to N1, saying, “It’s more interesting to play the climb.” When asked why he did not end up at a side in France’s premier handball leagues, the Starligue or Proligue, he said, “For a player like me, the handball market is quite closed. I am a mainly attacking pivot and defense is not my strong point. Today, with handball being so fast, there is the danger of conceding a goal on the counter if the Coach uses me. “It’s not that I don’t think I could play in D1 (Starligue) or D2 (Proligue), I just don’t tick the boxes.” Mvumbi has happy Memories of the 2021 Worlds, saying, “It changed my life! It triggered things I had never experienced. The only disappointment is that I could not qualify again in July for the World Championship with DR Congo. “It came down to one or two goals. We lost after extra time against Tunisia then on penalties against Algeria… so it’s a disappointment not to be there.”

While he is able to make a living from handball, it is off the court where his career has really taken off. Mvumbi admits he was “more successful with sponsors than in sport” since his World Cup exploits, signing a two-year contract with Japanese Sportswear company Mizuno. He also has his own ‘Shaq of Handball’ branded clothing line which features another nickname he acquired in Egypt, ‘El Gigante’. Speaking of Shaq, since striking up contact during the 2021 World Championship, the pair have been working together to find investors for a handball league in the United States. Already an Ambassador for the Detroit Handball Club, Mvumbi has been working with O’Neal and the New York City Handball Club to promote the sport ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. When he spoke to Le Quotidien du Sport in November, he said he and O’Neal “spoke regularly” and that he was hoping the pair would meet soon. And a few weeks later, they finally got together at a promotional event for New York City Handball Club.

When the Shaquille O’Neal of Handball met the real Shaq Mvumbi told L’Equipe, as relayed by RMC Sport, “What Struck me was when I entered the bar: he got up to welcome me, gave me a hug and said, ‘Finally, you kept your word. You came to see me . I’m happy.’ “It’s Shaq! He showed a lot of love towards me and that Touched me a lot. He’s so big. My head only came up to his shoulder!” Previously Mvumbi had said that he was in the process of making a documentary film about his life which will feature his meeting with O’Neal. And while he would not go into details about their conversation or their plans to work together, he added, “He likes me a lot, and me too. He sees me as his little brother.” O’Neal gifted Mvumbi his jacket which was, of course, a bit too big. But, all being well, ‘The Two Shaqs’ will be doing their bit to make handball big in the United States.