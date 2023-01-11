What Half the Head Coaches in the NFL Playoffs Have in Common

One is in, one is out. But between them, they have fostered half the head coaches in the National Football League playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows something about winning football games. He has led teams to conference titles in both the NFC and AFC, and a Super Bowl win after the 2019 regular season. His .641 win percentage across 24 seasons ranks just behind Bill Belichick among active coaches.

In just six seasons helming the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay has compiled a record to Rival Reid’s: a .612 win percentage, an NFC Championship and last season’s Super Bowl title. But he will be a Spectator this postseason after the Rams failed to make the playoffs.

Still, his presence will be felt. While the injuries plaguing McVay’s team this season have scuttled his chances of back-to-back Super Bowls, three of his previous coordinators and coaches are playoff-bound as head coaches. The coming Playoffs are the first in at least five years where half of the head coaches previously worked for the same two active coaches.

Sean McVay’s 2022-23 Coaching Tree

Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams (LAR) Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers (GB) Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings (MIN) Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers (LAC) Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals (CIN) Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams (LAR) Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers (GB) Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings (MIN) Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers (LAC) Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals (CIN) Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams (LAR), .294 Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings (MIN), .765 Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals (CIN), .750 Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers (LAC), .588 Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers (GB), .471 Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams (LAR), .294 Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings (MIN), .765 Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals (CIN), .750 Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers (LAC), .588 Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers (GB), .471

Reid’s influence has been a common fixture in playoff-bound teams throughout the last two decades in the NFL. Throughout his tenure as a head coach, he has had 11 coordinators or position coaches become head coaches. Five of the 32 head coaches this season have worked for Reid, four of whom are joining him in the playoffs. Reid’s previous assistants who are now head coaches lead some of the winningest teams in the league.

Andy Reid’s 2022-23 Coaching Tree

Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs (KC) Ron Rivera Washington Commanders (WAS) Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF) Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB) John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens (BAL) Doug PEderson Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX) Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs (KC) Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF) Ron Rivera Washington Commanders (WAS) Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB) John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens (BAL) Doug PEderson Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX) Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs (KC), .824 Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813 John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens (BAL), .588 Doug PEderson Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX), .529 Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB), .471 Ron Rivera Washington Commanders (WAS), .500 Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs (KC), .824 Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813 John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens (BAL), .588 Doug PEderson Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX), .529 Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB), .471 Ron Rivera Washington Commanders (WAS), .500

Such close connections are common in the NFL. All but five of the 32 coaches in the 2022-23 season have ties to another head coach. The network below shows which of this year’s head coaches (those who led NFL teams for more than half of the regular season) have been employed in the NFL by another current head coach, or have employed another current head coach.

2022-23 Season Head Coaches With Coaching Trees

Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings Dan Campbell Detroit Lions John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens Doug PEderson Jacksonville Jaguars Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers Lovie Smith Houston Texans Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans Ron Rivera Washington Commanders Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers Nathaniel Hackett* Denver Broncos Bill Belichick New England Patriots Frank Reich* Indianapolis Colts Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks Brian Daboll New York Giants Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins Robert Saleh New York Jets Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons Nathaniel Hackett* Denver Broncos Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens Doug PEderson Jacksonville Jaguars Lovie Smith Houston Texans Ron Rivera Washington Commanders Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers Bill Belichick New England Patriots Brian Daboll New York Giants Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers Frank Reich* Indianapolis Colts Robert Saleh New York Jets Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles Sean McVay Los Angeles Rams Kevin O’Connell Minnesota Vikings Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals Brandon Staley Los Angeles Chargers Mike Vrabel Tennessee Titans Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons Nathaniel Hackett* Denver Broncos Andy Reid Kansas City Chiefs Todd Bowles Tampa Bay Buccaneers John Harbaugh Baltimore Ravens Doug PEderson Jacksonville Jaguars Lovie Smith Houston Texans Ron Rivera Washington Commanders Steve Wilks Carolina Panthers Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills Bill Belichick New England Patriots Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders Brian Daboll New York Giants Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers Frank Reich* Indianapolis Colts Robert Saleh New York Jets Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears Nick Sirianni Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills head Coach Sean McDermott—who spent nine years working for Reid and then five years working for another Reid disciple, Ron Rivera—clinched the AFC East division in Week 16. John Harbaugh, who worked under Reid for 10 years, has had winning records for all but two of his 15 years as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, as well as a Super Bowl title. Jacksonville Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson, who spent seven seasons working for Reid, managed to rally his team back from a losing streak early in the season to claim the AFC South title.

San Francisco head Coach Kyle Shanahan—who hasn’t worked for Reid but who did work alongside McVay and Matt LaFleur at Washington—has a Lineage that includes two current head coaches. One of them, Mike McDaniel, is headed to the Playoffs in his first year as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel also worked alongside Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur in Washington before being Shanahan’s run-game and Offensive Coordinator for the past five seasons.

Buffalo’s McDermott has the first branch of his coaching tree heading into the playoffs: Brian Daboll spent his first year as a head coach Revitalizing the ailing New York Giants, bringing them to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Sean McDermott and Kyle Shanahan’s 2022-23 Coaching Trees

Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF) Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers (SF) Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ) Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins (MIA) Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG) Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF) Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers (SF) Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ) Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins (MIA) Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG) Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813 Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG), .559 Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers (SF), .765 Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins (MIA), .529 Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ), .412 Sean McDermott Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813 Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG), .559 Kyle Shanahan San Francisco 49ers (SF), .765 Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins (MIA), .529 Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ), .412

Other coaches who match Reid in Longevity have fewer former protégés working as head coaches today. New England Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick has been a head Coach or Assistant head Coach since 1991, with 11 total branches on his coaching tree throughout his years and two head coaches who worked for him on the field this year. The Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, a head coach for 17 seasons, has had three of his coordinators and coaches become head coaches in the NFL; one is on the field this year. The Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, both in their 16th years, have had two and one of their coaches, respectively, become head coaches. None of those are still head coaches today.

Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick’s 2022-23 Coaching Trees

Bill Belichick New England Patriots (NE) Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (SEA) Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders (LV) Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ) Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG) Bill Belichick New England Patriots (NE) Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (SEA) Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders (LV) Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ) Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG) Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (SEA), .529 Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ), .412 Bill Belichick New England Patriots (NE), .471 Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG), .559 Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders (LV), .353 Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks (SEA), .529 Robert Saleh New York Jets (NYJ), .412 Bill Belichick New England Patriots (NE), .471 Brian Daboll New York Giants (NYG), .559 Josh McDaniels Las Vegas Raiders (LV), .353

Sources for graphics and photos: Pro Football Reference (win-loss records), Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, USA TODAY Sports, Zuma Press