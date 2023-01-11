What Half the Head Coaches in the NFL Playoffs Have in Common
One is in, one is out. But between them, they have fostered half the head coaches in the National Football League playoffs.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows something about winning football games. He has led teams to conference titles in both the NFC and AFC, and a Super Bowl win after the 2019 regular season. His .641 win percentage across 24 seasons ranks just behind Bill Belichick among active coaches.
In just six seasons helming the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay has compiled a record to Rival Reid’s: a .612 win percentage, an NFC Championship and last season’s Super Bowl title. But he will be a Spectator this postseason after the Rams failed to make the playoffs.
Still, his presence will be felt. While the injuries plaguing McVay’s team this season have scuttled his chances of back-to-back Super Bowls, three of his previous coordinators and coaches are playoff-bound as head coaches. The coming Playoffs are the first in at least five years where half of the head coaches previously worked for the same two active coaches.
Sean McVay’s 2022-23 Coaching Tree
Sean McVay
Los Angeles Rams (LAR)
Matt LaFleur
Green Bay Packers (GB)
Kevin O’Connell
Minnesota Vikings (MIN)
Brandon Staley
Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)
Zac Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals (CIN)
Reid’s influence has been a common fixture in playoff-bound teams throughout the last two decades in the NFL. Throughout his tenure as a head coach, he has had 11 coordinators or position coaches become head coaches. Five of the 32 head coaches this season have worked for Reid, four of whom are joining him in the playoffs. Reid’s previous assistants who are now head coaches lead some of the winningest teams in the league.
Andy Reid’s 2022-23 Coaching Tree
Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs (KC)
Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders (WAS)
Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills (BUF)
Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB)
John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens (BAL)
Doug PEderson
Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX)
Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs (KC)
Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills (BUF)
Ron Rivera
Washington
Commanders (WAS)
Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB)
John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens (BAL)
Doug PEderson
Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX)
Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs (KC), .824
Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813
John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens (BAL), .588
Doug PEderson
Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX), .529
Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB), .471
Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders (WAS), .500
Andy Reid
Kansas City Chiefs (KC),
.824
Sean McDermott
Buffalo Bills (BUF),
.813
John Harbaugh
Baltimore Ravens (BAL),
.588
Doug PEderson
Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX),
.529
Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB),
.471
Ron Rivera
Washington Commanders (WAS),
.500
Such close connections are common in the NFL. All but five of the 32 coaches in the 2022-23 season have ties to another head coach. The network below shows which of this year’s head coaches (those who led NFL teams for more than half of the regular season) have been employed in the NFL by another current head coach, or have employed another current head coach.
2022-23 Season Head Coaches With Coaching Trees
Buffalo Bills head Coach Sean McDermott—who spent nine years working for Reid and then five years working for another Reid disciple, Ron Rivera—clinched the AFC East division in Week 16. John Harbaugh, who worked under Reid for 10 years, has had winning records for all but two of his 15 years as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, as well as a Super Bowl title. Jacksonville Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson, who spent seven seasons working for Reid, managed to rally his team back from a losing streak early in the season to claim the AFC South title.
San Francisco head Coach Kyle Shanahan—who hasn’t worked for Reid but who did work alongside McVay and Matt LaFleur at Washington—has a Lineage that includes two current head coaches. One of them, Mike McDaniel, is headed to the Playoffs in his first year as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel also worked alongside Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur in Washington before being Shanahan’s run-game and Offensive Coordinator for the past five seasons.
Buffalo’s McDermott has the first branch of his coaching tree heading into the playoffs: Brian Daboll spent his first year as a head coach Revitalizing the ailing New York Giants, bringing them to the postseason for the first time since 2016.
Sean McDermott and Kyle Shanahan’s 2022-23 Coaching Trees
Other coaches who match Reid in Longevity have fewer former protégés working as head coaches today. New England Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick has been a head Coach or Assistant head Coach since 1991, with 11 total branches on his coaching tree throughout his years and two head coaches who worked for him on the field this year. The Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, a head coach for 17 seasons, has had three of his coordinators and coaches become head coaches in the NFL; one is on the field this year. The Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, both in their 16th years, have had two and one of their coaches, respectively, become head coaches. None of those are still head coaches today.
Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick’s 2022-23 Coaching Trees
Sources for graphics and photos: Pro Football Reference (win-loss records), Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, USA TODAY Sports, Zuma Press
