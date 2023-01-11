What Half the Head Coaches in the NFL Playoffs Have in Common

One is in, one is out. But between them, they have fostered half the head coaches in the National Football League playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows something about winning football games. He has led teams to conference titles in both the NFC and AFC, and a Super Bowl win after the 2019 regular season. His .641 win percentage across 24 seasons ranks just behind Bill Belichick among active coaches.

In just six seasons helming the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay has compiled a record to Rival Reid’s: a .612 win percentage, an NFC Championship and last season’s Super Bowl title. But he will be a Spectator this postseason after the Rams failed to make the playoffs.

Still, his presence will be felt. While the injuries plaguing McVay’s team this season have scuttled his chances of back-to-back Super Bowls, three of his previous coordinators and coaches are playoff-bound as head coaches. The coming Playoffs are the first in at least five years where half of the head coaches previously worked for the same two active coaches.

Sean McVay’s 2022-23 Coaching Tree

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams (LAR)

Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers (GB)

Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings (MIN)

Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)

Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals (CIN)

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams (LAR)

Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers (GB)

Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings (MIN)

Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers (LAC)

Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals (CIN)

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams (LAR), .294

Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings (MIN), .765

Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals (CIN), .750

Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers (LAC), .588

Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers (GB), .471

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams (LAR), .294

Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings (MIN),

.765

Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals (CIN),

.750

Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers (LAC),

.588

Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers (GB),

.471

Reid’s influence has been a common fixture in playoff-bound teams throughout the last two decades in the NFL. Throughout his tenure as a head coach, he has had 11 coordinators or position coaches become head coaches. Five of the 32 head coaches this season have worked for Reid, four of whom are joining him in the playoffs. Reid’s previous assistants who are now head coaches lead some of the winningest teams in the league.

Andy Reid’s 2022-23 Coaching Tree

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs (KC)

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders (WAS)

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF)

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB)

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens (BAL)

Doug PEderson

Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX)

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs (KC)

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF)

Ron Rivera

Washington

Commanders (WAS)

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB)

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens (BAL)

Doug PEderson

Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX)

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs (KC), .824

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens (BAL), .588

Doug PEderson

Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX), .529

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB), .471

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders (WAS), .500

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs (KC),

.824

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF),

.813

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens (BAL),

.588

Doug PEderson

Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX),

.529

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB),

.471

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders (WAS),

.500

Such close connections are common in the NFL. All but five of the 32 coaches in the 2022-23 season have ties to another head coach. The network below shows which of this year’s head coaches (those who led NFL teams for more than half of the regular season) have been employed in the NFL by another current head coach, or have employed another current head coach.

2022-23 Season Head Coaches With Coaching Trees

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings

Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens

Doug PEderson

Jacksonville Jaguars

Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals

Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers

Lovie Smith

Houston Texans

Mike Vrabel

Tennessee Titans

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders

Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons

Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills

Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers

Nathaniel Hackett*

Denver Broncos

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots

Frank Reich*

Indianapolis Colts

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers

Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks

Brian Daboll

New York Giants

Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders

Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears

Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins

Robert Saleh

New York Jets

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams

Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings

Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions

Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals

Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Vrabel

Tennessee Titans

Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers

Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons

Nathaniel Hackett*

Denver Broncos

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens

Doug PEderson

Jacksonville Jaguars

Lovie Smith

Houston Texans

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills

Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots

Brian Daboll

New York Giants

Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders

Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers

Frank Reich*

Indianapolis Colts

Robert Saleh

New York Jets

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins

Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears

Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles

Sean McVay

Los Angeles Rams

Kevin O’Connell

Minnesota Vikings

Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions

Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals

Brandon Staley

Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Vrabel

Tennessee Titans

Matt LaFleur

Green Bay Packers

Arthur Smith

Atlanta Falcons

Nathaniel Hackett*

Denver Broncos

Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens

Doug PEderson

Jacksonville Jaguars

Lovie Smith

Houston Texans

Ron Rivera

Washington Commanders

Steve Wilks

Carolina Panthers

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots

Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders

Brian Daboll

New York Giants

Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers

Frank Reich*

Indianapolis Colts

Robert Saleh

New York Jets

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins

Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears

Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills head Coach Sean McDermott—who spent nine years working for Reid and then five years working for another Reid disciple, Ron Rivera—clinched the AFC East division in Week 16. John Harbaugh, who worked under Reid for 10 years, has had winning records for all but two of his 15 years as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, as well as a Super Bowl title. Jacksonville Jaguars head Coach Doug Pederson, who spent seven seasons working for Reid, managed to rally his team back from a losing streak early in the season to claim the AFC South title.

San Francisco head Coach Kyle Shanahan—who hasn’t worked for Reid but who did work alongside McVay and Matt LaFleur at Washington—has a Lineage that includes two current head coaches. One of them, Mike McDaniel, is headed to the Playoffs in his first year as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel also worked alongside Shanahan, McVay and LaFleur in Washington before being Shanahan’s run-game and Offensive Coordinator for the past five seasons.

Buffalo’s McDermott has the first branch of his coaching tree heading into the playoffs: Brian Daboll spent his first year as a head coach Revitalizing the ailing New York Giants, bringing them to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Sean McDermott and Kyle Shanahan’s 2022-23 Coaching Trees

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF)

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers (SF)

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ)

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins (MIA)

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG)

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF)

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers (SF)

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ)

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins (MIA)

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG)

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG), .559

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers (SF), .765

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins (MIA), .529

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ), .412

Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills (BUF), .813

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG), .559

Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers (SF), .765

Mike McDaniel

Miami Dolphins (MIA), .529

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ), .412

Other coaches who match Reid in Longevity have fewer former protégés working as head coaches today. New England Patriots head Coach Bill Belichick has been a head Coach or Assistant head Coach since 1991, with 11 total branches on his coaching tree throughout his years and two head coaches who worked for him on the field this year. The Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, a head coach for 17 seasons, has had three of his coordinators and coaches become head coaches in the NFL; one is on the field this year. The Dallas Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, both in their 16th years, have had two and one of their coaches, respectively, become head coaches. None of those are still head coaches today.

Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick’s 2022-23 Coaching Trees

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots (NE)

Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks (SEA)

Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders (LV)

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ)

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG)

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots (NE)

Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks (SEA)

Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders (LV)

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ)

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG)

Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks (SEA), .529

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ), .412

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots (NE), .471

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG), .559

Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders (LV), .353

Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks (SEA), .529

Robert Saleh

New York Jets (NYJ), .412

Bill Belichick

New England Patriots (NE), .471

Brian Daboll

New York Giants (NYG), .559

Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders (LV), .353

Sources for graphics and photos: Pro Football Reference (win-loss records), Associated Press, Getty Images, Reuters, USA TODAY Sports, Zuma Press

Copyright ©2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button