What Haaland said after Julián Álvarez’s goal in the Champions League and surprised everyone

What Haaland said after Julián Álvarez's goal in the Champions League and surprised

October 07, 2022, 06:42 hs

Julián Álvarez, the 22-year-old striker, signed a five-and-a-half-year contract last January with Manchester City but has been unable to play regularly since then.

Julián Alvarez started in Manchester City’s win against Copenhagen, in the framework of the third round of the Champions League. The Argentine scored his first goal in the European tournament and showed his joy through Instagram. Erling Haaland took the opportunity to comment on his post and what he said to the ‘Spider’

The former River Plate player has scored four official goals this season with the ‘citizen’ shirt. Against Copenhagen, he scored his first goal in the Champions League and played the entire cup match. The Argentine national team gains space in Pep Guardiola’s team and will arrive in the best conditions for the World Cup in Qatar.

On Instagram, he posted some postcards of his performance in the main club tournament. Erling Haaland, who also inflated the Danish net in the Champions League, did not miss the opportunity to congratulate the ‘Spider’, who was also present on the scoreboard during the friendly between Argentina and Jamaica, which ended with a 3-0 win.

What did the Norwegian say to Julián Álvarez?

The Argentine national team said: “Great night in the Champions League.” The reactions were immediate and the Norwegian commented: “Bravo, Julián”, accompanied by emojis of applause. Thus, the good relationship of the “Android” with the “Spider” is confirmed, who tries to earn a space in the 11 star of the Manchester City.