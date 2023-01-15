What grades would you give the Celtics for the first half of 2022-23?

What sort of grades would you give the Boston Celtics for the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season?

There have certainly been some frustrating habits returning and embarrassing blowout losses to lesser teams, but as a top team in the league at the halfway point of the season, how critical can we be of the team overall?

We can of course get more granular in our assessments by focusing on each of the team’s key players, which is exactly what the hosts of the CLNS Media “A List” podcast did on a recent Episode while taking a deep dive into the first half of 2022-23.

They also get into where Jayson Tatum is in the MVP race and Robert Williams III’s reintegration.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what they had to say.

