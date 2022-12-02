What Gopher volleyball’s road to the Final Four could look like

The NCAA volleyball tournament is underway and the No. 2-seeded Minnesota Gophers start on the road to the Final Four Friday night when they host Southeastern Louisiana at 7 pm

Under head Coach Hugh McCutchen, who is retiring after the season, the Gophers have a combined 17-0 in the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.

If the Gophers beat Southeastern Louisiana, they advance to play the Winner of No. 7 Florida State and Northern Iowa at 7 pm Saturday. If they get through that match, they’ll move onto the third round where No. 3 Ohio State or No. 6 USC will likely be waiting.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button