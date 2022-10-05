What George Helow said about Michigan football linebackers in Week 6

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football’s defense has been something of a pleasant surprise thus far, still maintaining one of the top units in the nation. What’s been particularly impressive of late has been the run defense, on top of it.

Sure, some of the credit goes to the interior defensive line, but the linebackers are also responsible. Run-heavy Iowa only managed 35 yards on the ground in Week 5, evidence of the Backers being there to clean things up when running backs get through the line.

On Wednesday, Michigan linebackers Coach George Helow met with the media to discuss the state of the position group. Here is everything he had to say.

How are they playing in coverage?



There’s always, you know, improvement for everything. We went into the game last week wanting to take away the run. And that’s what we did. There are a couple of things that we can do better in the pass game. Definitely a big emphasis for us. We’re working on it. The things that were broken, we’re gonna fix and expect better, better stuff in the pass game.

What do they want to fix?



When you play the run hard, and teams give you play action and move plays, you play the run, play the run, play the run, and then boom, it’s a pass play. So there’s some technical things that need to be cleaned up there. And you know, they got us on a couple and we’ll get it corrected.

What’s the overlap in coaching ends with Mike Elston?



Yeah, Dylan (Roney) does a great job. He’s a Graduate Assistant coach, so he works closely with the edge guys. Mike does a great job working with the front. And it’s collective, man, we all work together. And really, really good chemistry among the staff, as far as that goes. I can’t speak highly enough about those guys. They do a tremendous job. Everyone’s on the same page. And guys are playing well.

More is Dylan Roney



He was here last year. He’s experienced, he played that position. Really, really good young coach. Really good coach.

Why has Jimmy Rolder been able to play early?



That’s a good question. Jimmy had a great week of practice last week. I think he’s starting now on two special teams. He got in on an assist on the kickoff team, played snaps on defense, did a good job, had a really good tackle in the game. He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s smart. Learning more what to do each and every week and pleased with Jimmy. Want him to keep staying hungry and getting better every week.

What kind of player can he be?



Yeah, I think Jimmy’s got a high ceiling. He’s really big. They can run. They like contact. And with the more reps that he gets, the better he’ll get.

Does Nikhai Hill-Green’s absence allow others to step up?



Yeah. You know, Junior and Mike are doing a great job. Jimmy, Kalel Mullins, doing a good job. We’re working other guys in, but when a guy goes down, other young guys or whoever it is, step up, make plays and we’ll allow those guys to get more reps.

The biggest strides Colson has made?



Yeah. So like last year, he had around 500 snaps, which is about half the season of plays on defense. And this year, he’s gotten a lot more, he’s been in there the majority of the time. So he understands what to do a lot better than last year as a true freshman. I think him being a mid-year guy last year gave him an opportunity to be able to play as early as he did. Definitely is a competitive advantage Anytime a guy gets there sooner.

And then, just his overall development to the second part of your question: a lot of it’s alignment, getting in the right spot and playing fast. And he’s a willing tackler and if you’re a tackler in the open field, he can play in space. He’s good using his hands, he can blitz. A lot. They can do a lot for us.

Working with Jesse Minter



Jesse’s done a great job, don’t have enough positive things to say about him. And the biggest thing is staff Chemistry because nothing’s ever perfect. It’s not ever going to be perfect. But like, when you have good staff chemistry, because I’ve seen it go both ways on different teams that I’ve been a part of, that’s the biggest thing. So if something’s not working, if something didn’t work in the game, as you Drew it up on the grease board, if something needs to be coached better, you get back in the room and you say, ‘Hey, how are we going to fix this? What do we need to do? What are the changes that we need to make?’ and you do it. And that’s something that this staff is doing and will continue to do.

What are the different traits needed to cover tight ends and running backs?



Yeah, well, that’s a good question. A lot of things have, when we say they’re in the core, they’re attached to where the linemen are when they’re out of the core. That’s more nickels and corners, and safeties have to do that. But you know, space is the enemy of defense. And the faster that you close, and the good Angles that you take to the ball, the better you’ll be able to be in coverage. So, we want to close space as fast as possible. Then the other thing is your practice and your preparation week-to-week and knowing what routes they’re gonna run, how they’re going to run them and play them with the proper leverage.

Playing against wheel routes



Wheel routes, you just got to cut them off, you got to play with good eyes in the backfield. And you’ve got to have good man footwork, and you’ve got to have a good entry angle. And, a lot of wheel routes, the best thing to do is to cut them off. You know, whether you’re in phase or out of phase, there’s different ways to play when you’re out of phase. You got to go eyes to hands, lean and locate the ball when you’re in phase. So there’s just different types of things that you have to do.

When will Nikhai Hill-Green return?



It’s a question probably for coach. I really don’t know the answer to be honest with you.

Do the linebackers come up with play ideas?



That’s a great question. Like, we never, like as a coach, it’s always interesting to see what they say when they come off the field. And a lot of those guys, they’ve got good ideas, or they’re getting blocked a certain way. And they’re saying, ‘Hey, Let’s run this game off this,’ or, ‘It’d be better, or it’s easier to fit this like that.’ So like, we’ve got really smart guys. And they’re very conscientious. They take a lot of pride in the product that we put out on the field. So every week, there’s stuff on Sunday, on Monday that we talk about, and then throughout the week, there’s always open for suggestions to hear what they have to say. Because it’s not always how we see it. It’s how they see it. And they’re the guys that are out there, and that are playing in between the whistle. So it’s good to always hear their feedback and be able to make adjustments off of what they say.

How would he approach stopping Blake Corum?



Yeah, Blake, there’s really not a weakness to his game. So it makes it tough. It’s kinda like when you play just really, really good players. He has a great understanding for what’s going on. He’s a great runner. He’s got a good vision. Like I can’t say enough good things about him. So you got to be on your game. You can’t miss tackles. You got to fit stuff up the right way. You got to take good entry Angles to the ball. You got to run your feet on contact.

Blake is just one heck of a player. I think like a question that you asked last year was for H2. Or it came up last year and it’s kind of the same thing. I mean, the guy’s jumping over people, he’s running through people. So you just got to play hard. You gotta get the whole defense swarming to the ball when you play against really good players, and it’s got to be a group effort.

Playing on the road



Yeah, it’s kind of like last year, us versus everybody. And now you gotta bow up and, there’s no easy road games but we embrace the challenge and nothing gets in the way. I mean, their fields are the same length as our field and we look forward to the opportunity.

Does he adjust to anticipated adjustments?



Yeah, no doubt. I mean, we always tell our guys that they watch film, too. So they’re going to have good plays and things that they see on tape to try to scheme us up to put themselves and their players in the best position possible to make plays. And it’s all about adjusting and adapting, and being able to figure out what they’re trying to do and what are the best plays that put our players in the most successful positions to be able to be successful and to do it. There’s always things throughout the game in between drives and at halftime, you’re trying to adjust to make your team better to allow your players to play faster.

Tom Allen said he likes to stay in the same personnel so defenses can’t substitute



Yeah, you just gotta line up and be ready to play fast. You know, Tom Allen’s a good coach. He’s a defensive-minded guy. So he knows what creates problems. Just got to get ready to go and times when they sub, it’s obvious. You’re allowed to sub and they don’t, we can’t. So you just gotta line up fast and get ready to go.