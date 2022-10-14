What Fox Sports Reggie Bush sees in Michigan football

Well, I know last year is kind of the measuring stick, right? But since last year’s team was able to win the Big Ten Championship, going to play in the Playoffs and have some success, beating Ohio State last year was huge. So you know, now that’s kind of the expectation, right? And, you know, one thing I’ll say about last year’s team, you had guys like Aidan Hutchinson, who just aren’t here, and it’s very hard to replace a guy like that.

So one thing I’ve seen, though, from this Michigan team is that they have still been able to get to the quarterback on the defensive line, they’ve done a great job of getting pressure on the quarterback, and a lot of their games, which I think is reassuring for fans for Michigan, because what Aidan Hutchinson and Ojabo provided for them last year was huge, was tremendous. But it’s a well-coached football team. They run the football extremely well, Blake Corum — well, I think the world of him. I think he’s if not one of the best, if not the best running back in college football right now. And he’s really given this offense a huge spark.

Most of the games, if not all the games Michigan’s played, they’ve been able to run to win. And I think that speaks volumes because it speaks to the Offensive line, the job that they’ve been able to do. And then also, listen as a running back, I believe that a running back’s job is to make the quarterback’s job easier. And that’s what he’s done for them.

I do think this game, they’re gonna have to sort of throw the football to win, though. I do think there’s going to be a different story, because Penn State is pretty good at stopping the run, they’re beefier up front, they’re bigger, they’re better than most of the teams that they played so far up front . That front seven is pretty good. And so I think this is a game where I’m focused on JJ McCarthy, and then I’m focused on their receiving corps: Ronnie Bell, Wilson, some of those other guys, because they’re gonna have to get up and they have to create separation, they’re gonna have to be efficient in the pass game. So this is a game I’m watching JJ McCarthy, the secondary, the pass, the receivers, and the Offensive line’s ability to be able to protect the quarterback is gonna be huge this game as well.

Penn State also does a great job at getting to the quarterback, very similar to Michigan. So there are a lot of things in this game that I feel are evenly matched. So this game is setting up to be, I think, a really special football game. And that’s what we want. When we watch these kinds of games in the Big Ten, Penn State vs. Michigan, we want to see a great game. I do think Michigan has the advantage of being at home though. Having the home crowd behind them. I heard it’s gonna be a maize out, so that’s obviously great, just for the energy. One thing that you want to do as an offense and as a football team, you want to keep the crowd and keep the energy at its highest and you do that by simply just making plays, throwing the football down the field, letting it go and just playing free.