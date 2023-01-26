‘What form he’s in!’: Marcus Rashford continues his red-hot run with a Sensational Solo goal

Marcus Rashford continued his Sensational form for Manchester United with a brilliant solo goal against Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

The 25-year-old, who scored his 10th goal in just as many games, took six minutes to score for United again, driving down the left flank from his own half, bursting past Remo Freuler and Joe Worrall, before slotting home past the helpless Wayne Hennessey in goal.

Gary Neville, who was commenting on the game, was full of praise for the Winger in red-hot form.

‘It’s a little bit like the balloon’s burst at the party. We know that form that Rashford’s been in,’ the former United Captain said.

‘The goal against Arsenal was absolutely brilliant. He’s picked up the ball in the channel a couple of times in the first five minutes (tonight).

‘Worrall’s had a difficult start and he goes past him like he’s not there. Freuler has got to better with him as well.

‘Rashford, who you think might go across, sees the gap at the near-post and digs it out at with his left-foot. What form he’s in!’

Meanwhile former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison, who was on BBC Radio 5 Live, said: ‘It’s a brilliant run from Rashford but it’s poor defending. Joe Worrall doesn’t sort his feet and he can’t make the tackle.

‘Right foot or left foot, he’s (Rashford’s) Unstoppable at the moment.’

January addition Wout Weghorst doubled United’s lead with a smart finish as he followed in on Antony’s saved Strike just before half-time.

And Bruno Fernandes compounded Forest’s misery with an emphatic strike in the 89th minute.

Rashford has been rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag and shows no sign of stopping at the moment.