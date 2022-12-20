What fans should know about Ou vs. Florida

Men’s Oklahoma basketball wraps up its 2022 nonconference schedule with a Showdown against Florida on Tuesday night in the Inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Sooners and Gators. The two teams have split the previous four games, with Oklahoma winning the last time out, 74-67, last season in Norman. In that game, Tanner Groves scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Sooners and OU head Coach Porter Moser picked up his 300th career win.

Oklahoma heads into the game with Florida with an 8-3 record and coming off an 87-66 win over Central Arkansas. Florida brings a 7-4 record into its contest with the Sooners. The Gators haven’t played since last Wednesday, an 82-48 win over Ohio. One of the four Florida losses was to West Virginia of the Big 12, 84-55, in late November.

Nevada Transfer Grant Sherfield leads Oklahoma in scoring going into the Florida game. He has averaged 21.3 points in his last four games and has scored in double digits in all 11 OU games this season. Sherfield is averaging 17.6 points for the season. Next in line is Tanner Groves’ 10.9 points a game and his younger brother, Jacob Tanner, averaging 10.1. The Groves Brothers transferred to Oklahoma a season ago from Eastern Washington.

Jocob Groves scored an OU career-high 26 points on Saturday in the win over Central Arkansas.

The player to watch from Florida is Colin Castleton, who leads the Gators in points (15.2), rebounds (7.5) and blocked shots per game (2.6). Two other Florida players average double figures in scoring: Will Richards (11.2) and Kowacie Reeves (10.4).

Oklahoma leads the Big 12 and Ranks No. 4 in the country in field-goal percentage of (51.5) and Ranks 37th nationally in three-point shooting percentage (39.9).

Oklahoma Ranks 58th in the current NET rankings; Florida in 51st.

The game will tip-off at 8:30 CT on Tuesday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte (home of the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA). The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Jon Sciambi, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray as the announcing crew.