What does the future of Purdue football look like without Jeff Brohm?

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss Purdue’s football future as head Coach Jeff Brohm leaves the school for Louisville, and debate if Purdue is an attractive landing spot for a top head coaching candidate.

DAN WETZEL: They’ve been trying at Purdue for a long time. I don’t think they don’t care about football. I think they do. It’s just you’re just sort of there.

What’s possible at Purdue? What’s reasonable for Purdue to hope to be? What do you think, Pat? You’ve been up there a bunch.

PAT FORDE: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. You know, boy, they’ve got nice infrastructure. I know everybody kind of does now. But having been around several other places– their indoor is humongous and new and it’s a good facility. They’ve got all the other stuff. So they’ve invested. They’ve done all those sorts of things.

Tough recruiting territory. You got Michigan and Notre Dame to the north. You’ve got Wisconsin over there. You’re in the Big Ten West, but for how long when they could do away with divisions? So does the upward mobility there that allowed Purdue to get to the Big Ten Championship game this year still exist going forward? I do not know.

One thing, they loved the fact that Brohm played an exciting style that filled the seats. And so they are going to look offensive again. They definitely want somebody else who can dial it up and move the ball and score and be exciting and fan friendly. Because while they have good fans, it’s still more of a basketball program. The basketball fans, they ain’t leaving no matter what.

The football programs can be like, eh, we can take it or leave it. If we’re 3 and 8, 3 and 9, never mind. So can they be in the upper half of the Big Ten? Yeah. But they can also slip down and be in the bottom four too. It’s not guaranteed. But you’ve got at least a chance there.

ROSS DELLENGER: Yeah. One of the big perks is being part of the Big Ten. it seems like coaches, obviously, their moves to different jobs are determined a lot on money and salary and historical success and stuff like that.

I think that one of the things that’s becoming apparent is the position moves and coaching moves, they’re starting to be about conference. And it does seem like people are jostling to, whether it’s the school or administrator or coach, to get into the Big Ten or SEC, get into the two richest leagues.

I’ll say that. And, obviously, Satterfield– or Brohm left to go out, although that was in kind of a unique situation. But they do have Big Ten, which means they have Big Ten money, which means they should be able to pay more and renovate facilities more and probably have a nicer NIL situation than others too. So that’s probably a key factor.

But I think you nailed it, Pat. I think somewhat younger, offensive-minded. They want to try to keep, I think, that whole situation their identity as far as their next coach.

DAN WETZEL: It’s such a tough job. The location– they have nice facilities. I make fun of the Lafayette, West Lafayette thing, but it’s a great little college town if that’s what you’re looking for. It’s kind of equidistant between Indianapolis and Chicago.

The region up in Gary. Merrillville has got some players. You can recruit a lot of areas. They call Indianapolis the crossroads of America because you can get, via interstate– the trucks all go through there because they can get to anything. And you’re not that far from that.

So you’re kind of located– you’re just surrounded. I mean, when there’s a top-100 kid in Indiana, Notre Dame is the favorite for him. And there aren’t a ton. There’s maybe one a year. But if you look, Notre Dame gets that guy. Having Notre Dame right there, and it’s not even in your conference, is tough.

If you can’t control your state in the Big Ten, you’re in a lot of trouble. It’s hard, and especially when you’re not in a state with a gazillion guys. And Indiana just doesn’t produce enough players. So it’s not– that’s your struggle. And if Illinois gets a little bit.

You have to make people believe that Purdue football matters and this is the place to go. Because like you said, everyone’s got facilities, everyone’s on TV, everyone’s got money. But you’re a state without a ton of talent. And you’ve already got Indiana there, and they’re closer to Indianapolis. And the entire southern part of the state is a long way from Purdue.

And then you got Notre Dame. And if they want to pick off that top-100 kid in the state, they’re going to go get him most of the time. So it’s a Tricky job that way. And so you hate to think there’s a cap. Because you get the right guy in there, and all of a sudden they start winning, and you go, oh yeah, this makes total sense, right? They just picked– you know what, they’re really recruiting Chicago Suburbs well.

And they got this good– this kid was overlooked. And they got this small target. Bang, all of a sudden, there it is. And all of a sudden, they’re pretty good. But it’s just historically– they’ve been trying at Purdue for a long time. I don’t think they don’t care about football. I think they do. It’s just–

PAT FORDE: Well, they do.

DAN WETZEL: You’re just sort of there. I don’t know if Indiana always cared about football.

PAT FORDE: Well, that’s–

DAN WETZEL: Indiana cared more about basketball. But certainly Matt Painter has done an incredible job with the basketball program. But it’s tricky. So this is going to be a very interesting hire on what they do. And, yeah, what is that upside? And is this a team that can– they get rid of the divisions. And even if they don’t, and they bring in UCLA and USC, it’s just one of those programs where it’s like the bigger the Big Ten gets, I don’t know any of it’s any better.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: Everyone’s making more money, but I don’t know what your path to success is.