What does Reclassification of Antione Jackson mean for Miami football?

The Miami football program should move back into the top 10 2023 recruiting classes with the Reclassification from 2023 of four-star defensive back Antione Jackson. Jackson would be tied for the 108th player overall, the eighth-ranked safety and 25th in Florida in the 2023 class. Miami now has 18 2023 commits.

Four-star CB Robert Stafford is also committed to Miami. Jackson is projected as a cornerback by On3 and a safety by 247 sports. Jackson is the 167th-ranked player, 22nd CB and 40th player in Florida in the 2022 On3 Consensus rankings. The 2023 Miami class is ranked ninth nationally with Jackson in the On3 rankings.

Miami received three visits from Jackson in April per his On3 profile. Jackson also visited Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma from November 2021 through March before committing to Miami earlier this year. Jackson is the first Miami commit to the 2023 Class since Offensive lineman Connor Lew in August.

Jackson could be part of a Miami CB unit that goes through a transition in 2023. DJ Ivey is a 2022 fifth-year senior and other players at the position could transfer during the offseason. Miami signed Chris Graves, Jaden Harris and Khamauri Rogers in the Class of 2022. None of the three has made an impact this season.

Te’Cory Couch, Ivey and West Virginia transfer Darryl Porter and Tyrique Stevenson have received the majority of playing time at CB this season for Miami. Couch, Porter and Stevenson all have Eligibility remaining beyond 2022. Stevenson was projected to leave for the NFL following the 2022 season.

Dealing with injuries and some inconsistency this season, another year in college would help Stevenson’s draft status. Jackson would be the second-highest-rated CB in Miami behind Rogers. Miami now has five commits from South Florida in the Class of 2023. Expect a few more South Florida natives to commit to Miami for 2023.