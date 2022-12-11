What does Michigan gain with Dug McDaniel taking over at PG?

Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.

McCormick spent 10 seasons playing in the NBA after being the no. 12 picks in the 1984 draft. Since completing his pro career, he has worked as a Consultant with NBA players for the last two decades teaching strategies to improve performance and achieve greatness. Additionally, he runs the NBA Players Association’s Top 100 Basketball Camp for the nation’s best high school basketball prospects. Tim also provides color analysis as a broadcaster for ESPN’s college basketball coverage and Fox Sports Detroit’s Detroit Pistons coverage.

In this week’s Episode Tim and Sam discuss how the loss of Jaelin Llewelly affects Michigan’s rotation moving forward, reasonable expectations for Dug McDaniel in his newly expanded role, Jett Howard’s one-and-done prospects, Hunter Dickinson’s strong start, and more.

In the excerpt below Sam and Tim discuss the pluses and minuses of Dug McDaniel taking over the starting point guard spot.

Sam Webb: “Let’s talk about Dug (McDaniel). What do you think they gain with him at the one spot? And what are you most concerned about with? The lack of depth (is an obvious issue at the position), but specifically with Dug at the one, what are the pluses and the minuses?”

Tim McCormick: “So, I was talking to a friend who said, ‘with Dug there, he’s so fast that they’ll play faster.’ I don’t agree with that. You play fast based on your defense when you get stops. You can play in transition easier. If Michigan can’t stop anybody they’re going to be slow as molasses because the other teams can be set up on defense by getting buckets and free throws. I see them being more fluid because in the half court when he passes and cuts and picks and rolls, there’s always the threat that when he can get by his guy and get downhill. I think that defensively they are going to be so much better with Dug on the court than Jalen Llewellyn. He’s a defense first guy, he plays the pick and roll really well. He’s going to get his hand on the ball. Kobe made a great defensive play yesterday against Minnesota where he got the Steal and it led to points at the other end. Dug McDaniel’s quickness is going to inspire his teammates. You’re going to see more guys in the passing lane, and more guys trying to make plays on defense. His recovery ability is going to be really good as well. I don’t see Michigan pressing a lot because of the fact that they have such a limited depth with their guards. I think he’s just one of those guys.”

Sam Webb: “Yeah, he definitely gives you more penetration. So, my concern is his in-between game.”

Tim McCormick: “Because he doesn’t have one? (Laughter) He needs that. He does… you’re right.”

Sam Webb: “He needs to develop that. That’s the other piece of his Offensive game that he could do something he can’t do anything about is his height. If he could, I would! (Laughter). But we were talking at the Top 100 camp about his in-between game and his three-point shooting (needing to improve). He was 3/3 (from three-point range versus Minnesota). He’s not going to be 100% every night, but the confidence with which he shot the ball (was noteworthy). If he can make opponents pay for going Underneath screens, it will be a game changer. He’s going to have to do it more consistently for teams to respect it. Because they still won’t get the respect from upcoming opponents. They’re still going to go Underneath screens and play off him because he’s so quick. ‘You probably can close out and bother his shot, if not block it.’ That’s probably what they’re gonna say. But if he can make opponents pay enough, he’ll start to get that respect. It’s going to make him a better driver and it’s going to open up the game so much more if teams have to respect him as a shooter. I liked that his form was good, his confidence was good, and there was no hesitation. He was calling for the basketball. He was acting like a player on the perimeter who wanted that shot. And you know how guys who are not (confident) shooters… you can see they really don’t want the ball out there. We’ve seen it with guys that Michigan has had at that position… they really don’t want the ball beyond the three-point line. That wasn’t Dug last night. I know it’s one game. and I know it’s Minnesota, but I was encouraged by that.”

Tim McCormick: “As a starter, Dug is 3/3 from three, and he hasn’t hit the rim. All three of his shots went dead straight in. It’s different when Kobe Bufkin Misses or when Terence William misses. They missed by a lot, and Dug’s ball was straight which resulted in three straight swishes, and he shot like he knew what he was doing.”

Sam Webb: “Let me let me rewind the tape to a prior episode. You remember I told you Phil said, ‘(McDaniel) is shooting the lights out in practice’? They said, ‘I’m not just giving you eyeball tests. We have metrics that say Dug McDaniel is shooting the basketball extremely well in practice. Maybe with more minutes, and more opportunity we will see what Phil is talking about. We certainly saw it last night against Minnesota. “

Tim McCormick: “Sam, let me ask you a question because I think you do a great job with the recruiting piece. What does Michigan’s point guard recruiting look like moving forward? You don’t want to keep relying on the Portal every year. But it takes time to develop point guards, and Dug looks like what we’ve seen so far. He looks like a keeper.”

Sam Webb: “I think they’re in a Portal situation again, for this year, there was so much of a focus on Isaiah Collier, who obviously ended up choosing USC. You keep your Scouting hat on to see if there are some late-emerging guys that’ll sign late. But in this cycle I think they’re looking in the Portal again. , I think that’s what it’s going to what it’s coming down to. Then you’re trying to fortify your Ranks at the position in the classes beyond. That’s the unfortunate scenario they find themselves in after missing on their top few targets, (especially) Isaiah Collier. That was the guy that they were really into, and they had a good shot at him, they just wound up losing him.

Tim McCormick: “Do you think that Jaelin Llewelly could be asked to come back to add depth? Or did they not see enough?”

Sam Webb: “We talked about that (in a prior episode) and my answer at the time was, ‘it’s a wait and see.’ if it’s me, and I say this with all due respect… if it’s me and I’ve got to decide whether to go into Portal again next year, I’m trying for another guy. Based on what I saw from what he brought to the table in the short run, I’d rather roll the dice and see what someone else can bring to the table.”

Not a VIP Subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.

Want the latest news on Michigan delivered right to your email? Subscribe to The Michigan Insider newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Michigan football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox.

Sign up for FREE text alerts on The Michigan Insider to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click here to become a FREE registered user and Click here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.