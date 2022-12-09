What Does AI Art Mean For Visual Artists… And The Rest Of Us?
Back in August, controversy erupted around the winning Submission of the Colorado State Fair’s art content. The winning painting wasn’t made by a human, but by an artificial intelligence app called Midjourneywhich takes text prompts and turns them into striking imagery, with the help of a neural network and an enormous database of images.
AI-based text-to-image generators have been around for years, but their outputs were rudimentary and rough. The State Fair work showed this technology had taken a Giant leap forward in its sophistication. Realistic, near-instant image generation was suddenly here—and reactions were just as potent as their creations.
Tech enthusiasts praised the achievement, while artists were largely concerned and critical. If anyone could make a painting in just a few seconds, why would someone need to commission an artist to produce an illustration, or even bother spending years learning art at all?
The other major issue that artists pointed out was that the Databases of these image generators—DALL-E 2, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion—are largely built off existing images from artists. The companies behind these programs scraped billions of images from the web, including the hard work of artists, both dead and alive. But because of fair use precedent, which these models likely to fall underand the nebulous process of how these programs select specific images, it’s difficult for artists to make a legal case against generative AI developers.
This has left some artists to fear the worst: Will these algorithms, which wouldn’t be able to produce its images without their work, one day replace them?
As generative AI continues its reach beyond visual art, what do Advances of this technology mean for the rest of society? In what ways could this software affect vulnerable communities? To help us decode the wild world of AI image generation is Tina TallonAssistant Professor of AI and the Arts at the University of Florida, Genel Jumalonan Illustrator and VFX artist, and Stephanie Dinkinsa transmedia artist who’s incorporated AI into her work for the past decade.
How we made the editorial art
To get a better grasp of AI image generation, we thought it made sense to directly interact with it for this segment, and have it play some role in the editorial art. But due to ethical concerns raised by artists about the contents of these models’ databases, we didn’t want to use a direct result from one of them as the art.
So, we partnered with the Illustrator Genel Jumalon, who sometimes uses Midjourney to generate ideas for their paintings. After they give Midjourney a text prompt, and it spits out some images, Jumalon chose their favorites and completed the illustration by hand. This is the process we used for the above art.
Even though the final illustration is original, Jumalon still wanted to keep as much potentially copyrighted material as possible out of the initial image generations. In addition to the main subject prompt text, they usually add the name of a long-dead Illustrator whose work is in the public domain. In this case, it was Jean-Léon Gérôme, a 19th-century French artist who inspired Jumalon’s style.
Producer D Peterschmidt left the subject of the prompt up to Jumalon, asking only that the final illustration reflected how Jumalon felt about the emergence and impact of AI on the art world. The text prompt God provided Midjourney was “the creation of Adam in the style of Jean-Léon Gérôme,” which returned the below 36 images. If Jumalon was particularly inspired by one of the results, they lightly Sketched over them.
From there, D selected three favorites and Jumalon took to Photoshop to digitally paint and expand on those concepts, which resulted in these drafts.
Finally, Genel combined some favorite elements from all three for the final illustration below, along with a time lapse of the final leg of the process.
Stephanie Dinkins’ AI-influenced artwork
Exploring what AI image generation means has long been a part of transmedia artist Stephanie Dinkins’ work. Since 2014, she has been incorporating AI into her work, after encountering—and later conducting a series of interviews with—Bina48a humanoid robot with the appearance of a Black woman, whose AI brains were built from a series of interviews with the wife of the Funder of the project.
In 2018, she made her own chatbot, in an artistic project titled Not The Only One. She placed the interactive AI into the shape of a vase, drawing from a database of oral histories Dinkins collected from three generations of her family as they reflected on the Black American experience. While the output of its Responses don’t have the finesse of newer AI language models, Stephanie’s project illustrates the limits, but also the Joys of AI constructed from a personal dataset.
But what about Tina Tallon’s aperol spritz poster for her bar cart?
Don’t worry, it’s right here.
