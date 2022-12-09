What Does AI Art Mean For Visual Artists… And The Rest Of Us?

Back in August, controversy erupted around the winning Submission of the Colorado State Fair’s art content. The winning painting wasn’t made by a human, but by an artificial intelligence app called Midjourneywhich takes text prompts and turns them into striking imagery, with the help of a neural network and an enormous database of images.

AI-based text-to-image generators have been around for years, but their outputs were rudimentary and rough. The State Fair work showed this technology had taken a Giant leap forward in its sophistication. Realistic, near-instant image generation was suddenly here—and reactions were just as potent as their creations.

Tech enthusiasts praised the achievement, while artists were largely concerned and critical. If anyone could make a painting in just a few seconds, why would someone need to commission an artist to produce an illustration, or even bother spending years learning art at all?

The other major issue that artists pointed out was that the Databases of these image generators—DALL-E 2, Midjourney, Stable Diffusion—are largely built off existing images from artists. The companies behind these programs scraped billions of images from the web, including the hard work of artists, both dead and alive. But because of fair use precedent, which these models likely to fall underand the nebulous process of how these programs select specific images, it’s difficult for artists to make a legal case against generative AI developers.

This has left some artists to fear the worst: Will these algorithms, which wouldn’t be able to produce its images without their work, one day replace them?

As generative AI continues its reach beyond visual art, what do Advances of this technology mean for the rest of society? In what ways could this software affect vulnerable communities? To help us decode the wild world of AI image generation is Tina TallonAssistant Professor of AI and the Arts at the University of Florida, Genel Jumalonan Illustrator and VFX artist, and Stephanie Dinkinsa transmedia artist who’s incorporated AI into her work for the past decade.