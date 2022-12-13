What do the 2022 Playoffs look like after Week 14?

Week 14 may have been a breaking point in the race to Super Bowl 57. A string of potential contenders had their Lombardi Trophy hopes seriously dented as teams in need of big wins instead had their fatal flaws put on display for the world to see.

Sunday’s action wasn’t a problem for the Buffalo Bills or Philadelphia Eagles, however. Each earned wins — one easy (Philly) and one hard fought (Buffalo) — to maintain their status as the top seed in their respective conferences. With a 14-team playoff field looming, that puts these two Super Bowl favorites in line to secure much-needed byes and earn free passage to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

Who will be joining them? Here’s how the current postseason picture sorts out, along with all the teams with a chance to move into playoff position over the season’s final four weeks.