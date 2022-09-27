What do PFF’s grades tell us about Maryland football through four games?

What do the stats tell us about Maryland football’s personnel during the first four games? Here’s a look at the numbers according to Pro Football Focus.

On the QBs … The highest-rated player in the Michigan game for Maryland? Backup quarterback Billy Edwardswho replaced Taulia Tagovailoa for Maryland’s final possession and drove the Terps on a 14-play, 74-yard drive in less than three minutes to keep hope alive. They capped the drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass to CJ Dippre, then found Jeshaun Jones for a two-point conversation to make it a seven-point game before their Desperation onsides kick failed.

It’s unclear if Edwards was brought in because Tagovailoa was banged up, or because he’d just thrown a backbreaking interception into double-coverage. Don’t expect a quarterback controversy — Mike Locksley is committed to Tagovailoa — but Edwards has lived up to the reputation as a promising quarterback for the future. He has mobility and an arm.

PFF loved Tagovailoa’s analytics last year, but he’s fallen hard in the site’s rankings lately, all the way to No. 48 nationally. That’s probably because he’s on pace to surpass his 11 interceptions last season, which led the Big Ten.

CJ Dippre was the … The team’s No. 2 rated player, with a 76.1, in perhaps his best game as a Terp. The second-year tight end from Pennsylvania hurdled a defender early for a highlight and finished with three catches for 49 yards, contributing to his team-best 86.8 rating in the ‘Pass’ category. The site’s power rankings rank Maryland No. 42 in the country and No. 8 in the Big Ten.

Dippre Ranks 20th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten among tight ends with a 79.6 Offensive grade. The Terps’ other tight end, Corey Dyches, Ranks 66th because of significantly lower blocking grades. That comes as no surprise, as Dyches is a hybrid receiver-tight end, while Dippre is a massive 260-pounder. They’ll continue to split time, but Dippre’s better blocking has earned him 40 more snaps than Dyches.

On the running backs… Antwain Littleton scored the third-highest Offensive grade against Michigan at 73.9, with a team-best 75.2 run grade. Littleton was the only Maryland player who could get a lot going on the ground, but they went away from him after his early success. They got eight carries, producing 39 yards (4.9 per carry), while Roman Hemby rushed 16 times for 48 yards. The bruising 245-pound Littleton ran five times in the first quarter, including a short touchdown, and three times in the final four quarters.

With his streak of five games in a row with a touchdown, Littleton has the Longest such streak for a Terp since Keon Lattimore scored in five games in a row in 2007. He’s also the first Terp since Anthony McFarland to score five or more touchdowns in the first four games of a season. On the season, if you remove the snap count minimum — he’s played 62 snaps, compared to Hemby’s 169 — Littleton is tied for No. 12 nationally among running backs in the site’s formula. Although his pass blocking score (39.2) is poor, his 90.4 run grade is third nationally when excluding those snap minimums. They might deserve more snaps.

That’s not to say Hemby hasn’t been good; his 78.2 Offensive grade is eighth in the Big Ten among running backs when you include snap minimums. Hemby’s 7.1-yard-per-carry average ranks ninth nationally among running backs with the minimum number of carries to qualify.

Receivers relatively quiet … Jacob Copeland (No. 56) is the only Terps receiver who ranks among the site’s top 200 at the position. Jeshaun Jones lands at No. 271, Rakim Jarrett is No. 306, Or Felton is No. 624 and Dontay Demus is No. 741. According to PFF, Copeland has been Maryland’s fourth-best Offensive player, and Jarrett its 10th-best.

Maryland’s heralded receivers have been quieter than expected. Demus, who has eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns, clearly doesn’t appear to be back to 100 percent in terms of explosiveness. Jarrett (team-high 15 catches and 208 yards) is well below his pace from the last two seasons and has had some uncharacteristic drops. Copeland’s been the biggest big-play threat, with 18.1 yards per catch.

With Tagovailoa spreading the ball around to his backs, tight ends and receivers, though, it’s going to be difficult for anyone to post gaudy numbers.

More Notes:

They’ve only played about half as many snaps as the full-time players on Maryland’s defense, but defensive back Glendon Miller and defensive lineman Tank Booker are Maryland’s two highest-rated players on defense. Booker has taken a few years to develop into a playable lineman, but the massive 6-4, 320-pound Ohio native has been increasingly noticeable.

Left tackle Jaelyn Duncan Rank No. 201 nationally among tackles with a 64.6 grade. In each of the previous two seasons, Duncan scored above a 71, earning him hype as a potential first-round pick. Pass blocking has been his biggest issue, ranking No. 538 nationally. Maryland is in the middle of the pack nationally with 1.75 sacks allowed per game. It ranks 85th nationally in pass-blocking efficiency.

Tarheeb Still (No. 120) is the only Maryland cornerback ranked among the top 120 Corners nationally. His 73.5 overall grade is the highest among Maryland’s regulars on defense. The Corners haven’t been as good as expected, although they blanketed Michigan’s receivers often for forcing Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy to scramble, perhaps a sign of a turnaround.

Freshman Caleb Wheatland stood out on Saturday, playing 20 snaps against the Wolverines and earning the second-highest score on the defense. They scored an impressive 79.2 tackling score. Wheatland was viewed as one of the biggest steals of the 2022 recruiting class for Maryland and is living up to that early, with an injury to starter Ruben Hyppolite providing extra opportunities.

Fellow true freshman Jaishawn Barham is Maryland’s fifth-highest rated defensive player so far this season. His 73.2 coverage grade is better than most of Maryland’s defensive backs’ grades. Barham has the highest pass-rushing grade of any Maryland linebacker or defensive lineman. The Terps have a pair of promising linebackers of the future on Wheatland and Barham.

On the defensive line, Mosiah Nasili-Kite has an 80.4 run defense grade, which is 25th nationally among interior defenders. But the Veterans haven’t had much luck generating a pass rush. Durell Nchami, who’s been rated by PFF among the Big Ten’s best pass-rushers when healthy in past years, has five tackles and zero sacks. This is where the transfer of Demeioun Robinson to Penn State hurts. They Rank No. 1 nationally in edge rushing according to the site.