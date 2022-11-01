What do NFTs have to do with golf? Our latest podcast explains | Golf News and Tour Information

Today, it’s uncertain if that value will rise again. The Believers point to the boom-and-bust cycle of cryptocurrencies in general, and insist there’s a Resurgence on the way, while others think the floor has permanently fallen out. The future of NFTs is cloudy, but there are signs that they could be relevant to golf in ways that go beyond the volatility of the markets. LinksDAO, for instance, is a group trying to crowdfund the purchase of an actual top-100 golf course via NFTs. All Innovations of this sort require a leap of faith, and that’s where we are now—the critical moment where anyone who wants to dip a toe into NFT waters needs to decide if they have a spot in golf’s future.