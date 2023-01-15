What did Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo say about Shakira’s song?

Antonela Roccuzzo is on ‘Team Shakira’. Or at least that’s what her behavior on social media would suggest. The Colombian’s latest music video, a Session 53 track with Argentine DJ Bizarrap, has hit the headlines for its thinly veiled attacks on Shakira’s ex-partner Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chía. And it seems as if Lionel Messi’s wife approves.

Antonela showed her support for the singer by posting fire emojis in response to two separate posts, the first on Wednesday which revealed the song would be released the following day, and the second on Thursday, which was the video itself. The comments were particularly eye-opening due to considerable speculation in the past that the two women didn’t exactly see eye to eye.

At the time of writing, Antonela’s first comment (four fire emojis) has received over 83,000 likeswhile the second (she upped the ante to five) has got more than 109,500.

What is Antonela Roccuzzos’s relationship with Shakira?

It has long been speculated that the two have endured a strained relationshipas Shakira has never appeared in any photos or videos posted by Antonela, who is a heavy Instagram user, often sharing snaps of parties and events she and Messi have gone to with other soccer players and their partners.

The Argentine was also a good friend of Núria Tomás, Gerard Piqué’s ex, who the former Barcelona defender allegedly left to start a relationship with the Colombian singerwhich would obviously not have gone down well with those close to the Spanish actress.

However, Antonela appeared to put these rumors to rest last year; nothing says “you’re not that bad” more than posting Heart Eyes emojis on a picture of Shakira with her childrenafter it had been confirmed that the singer and Piqué had broken up.