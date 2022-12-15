What did Carmelo Anthony say about returning to the NBA?

Carmelo Anthony was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team last year, but this season, he is still a free agent while the competition is already well underway.

His return to the hardcourt became an inevitable topic of discussion when he and LeBron James watched their sons, Bronny James and Kiyan Anthonyplay against each other at a high school match.

READ ALSO:

Anthony: Not in my control

When asked by ESPN about his plans regarding the NBA, Anthony said he still loves basketball, but admits there is not much he can do about his situation.

“I love the game, but I realize there’s a lot of things that’s not in my control. So I just sit back and let it play out, and whatever it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be and I accept that, I’m at peace with that,” he told the network.

Anthony, who last played with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year, also mentioned how not playing has helped him become a better father who has more time for his son.

Anthony: More time to be a good dad

“I get to watch my son play… train him, be around him, come to his games,” he said, adding that these were things he hadn’t been able to do for quite some time, and that he can now be the father he needs to be.

This doesn’t mean he’s ready to hang up his boots just yet, though. They said they would love to playand that he still keeps himself in shape by training at the gym everyday.

The 38-year-old says he would take the opportunity to return to the NBA if it presented itself, but it’s not something that he is actively pursuing.