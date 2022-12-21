What Desmond Ridder learned from his first NFL start

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Having Patience within the pocket. That was one of Desmond Ridder’s biggest takeaways after being able to process his first NFL start and evaluate his performance,

Ridder finished with 97 passing yards, completing 13-of-26 of his attempts. He also rushed for 38 yards.

He came out on the Falcons first play and threw a deep pass left to Cordarrelle Patterson that resulted in an incompletion and, two plays later, he threw another incomplete pass to MyCole Pruitt that forced a three-an-out.

“You look back on film where I would drop back in the pocket and sometimes, I would start hitching up and getting antsy to get rid of the ball,” Ridder said, “when in reality, I probably had a little bit more time back there to take a second and let the picture develop.”

That may be true, but that’s also normal for any Rookie quarterback trying to learn the speed of an NFL game. Ridder said that everything comes down to feeling when doing something for the first time.

Despite the numbers Ridder put up against the Saints; head Coach Arthur Smith felt like he handled his first game with poise that provided him a lot of hope in the Rookie quarterback.