What Desmond Ridder learned from his first NFL start
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Having Patience within the pocket. That was one of Desmond Ridder’s biggest takeaways after being able to process his first NFL start and evaluate his performance,
Ridder finished with 97 passing yards, completing 13-of-26 of his attempts. He also rushed for 38 yards.
He came out on the Falcons first play and threw a deep pass left to Cordarrelle Patterson that resulted in an incompletion and, two plays later, he threw another incomplete pass to MyCole Pruitt that forced a three-an-out.
“You look back on film where I would drop back in the pocket and sometimes, I would start hitching up and getting antsy to get rid of the ball,” Ridder said, “when in reality, I probably had a little bit more time back there to take a second and let the picture develop.”
That may be true, but that’s also normal for any Rookie quarterback trying to learn the speed of an NFL game. Ridder said that everything comes down to feeling when doing something for the first time.
Despite the numbers Ridder put up against the Saints; head Coach Arthur Smith felt like he handled his first game with poise that provided him a lot of hope in the Rookie quarterback.
“Numbers are what they are and the result is what happened, but I think it said a lot about Desmond, his mindset, his poise, in the most stressful environment you can put somebody in other than being in a playoff game, with the ball in your hand and to go win it on the road,” Smith said. “You get in 4th-and-5, and he delivered. I didn’t see any Panic from him even when he made mistakes. He didn’t sit there and whine and looked to blame somebody. He understood it. Hell, half the time at least he had a reason why and said, ‘I can’t do that.’ ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ Those are things that give me a lot of hope with him, and you wouldn’t have known until you’ve gone through a real game.”