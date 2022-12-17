What Deion Branch, Louisville Football Players Said After Fenway Bowl Win vs. Cincinnati

BOSTON – The Louisville football football program is heading into the offseason a winner.

Taking on their former longtime conference rival in Cincinnati, the Cardinals used a stout defensive performance and a stellar ground game to decisively take down the Bearcats in the Fenway Bowl, winning 24-7 Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. to keep the Keg of Nails.

“Overall, I thought it was a decent game plan,” interim head Coach Deion Branch said after the game. “Coach (Josh) Stepp and the Offensive staff did a great job the entire week game planning, and clearly we know what Coach (Mark) Ivey and the defensive staff have done all season. So we saw pretty much what has been there all year . I think these guys are looking forward to next season.”

