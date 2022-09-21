What Decari Collins leaving means for WR room

Clemson football has one less wide receiver on the roster as Decari Collins has decided to leave the program.

A sophomore from Atlanta, Collins hadn’t seen much playing time in the first three games of the season and with the meat of the conference season coming straight at the Tigers beginning this Saturday, future playing time was in question.

Collins had only been targeted twice over the first three games, once against Furman and once against Louisiana Tech, and had one reception for 8 yards on the season.

In 2021 Collins had 16 receptions for 221 yards as the Clemson offense struggled mightily.

Under the new rules players can’t enter the transfer Portal until December and Collins joins linebacker Sergio Allen as players who have recently left the team.

In Clemson’s initial depth chart prior to the Georgia Tech game Collins was listed as the back up to Joseph Ngata.

While Collins hasn’t played much, this is certainly a hit to the depth at a crucial position in the offense.

On the other hand, the emergence of freshman Antonio Williams and the return of Adam Randall gives the Tigers options. Williams has played almost exclusively out of the slot except for a very few snaps and Randall saw his first action last Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

Decari Collins decision to leave the Clemson football program is a hit to depth at the position, but it appears his playing time would have been minimal barring injury

Still depth has to be at least a thought with Randall coming off knee surgery, Beaux Collins out for part of fall camp and Ngata’s history with nagging injuries since his arrival on campus.

Collins was the 181st ranked recruit in the Class of 2021 and the 32nd ranked wide receiver. Just last Tuesday, Dabo Swinney used Collins as an example of a receiver who forced to play in 2021 although he wasn’t ready in the coaches estimation.

While Collins loss is a hit to the Tigers depth at the position, Clemson has the Talent on the roster to compensate if necessary and it was apparent that without injury Collins playing time would have been minimal.