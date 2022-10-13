What could happen if fans Storm field if Tennessee football beats Alabama

A Storm has been brewing for 24 years.

Tennessee football fans held off storming the field after beating Florida on Sept. 24. UT had not beaten the Gators since 2016 and had lost 16 of their 17 previous meetings. However if the 15-year losing streak against Alabama is broken at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (3:30 pm ET, CBS), a sellout crowd of more than 100,000 may feel compelled to leave their seats to celebrate. For the first time since 1989, both No. 8 Tennessee (5-0) and No. 1 Alabama (6-0) enters the “Third Saturday in October” undefeated.

The last time Vols fans stormed the field at Neyland Stadium was Sept. 19, 1998 when Tennessee beat the Gators in overtime for their first win in the series since 1992. It was a top 10 Matchup – No. 6 Vols vs. No. 2 Gators – and a statement win for UT during the 1998 undefeated season en route to a national championship.

There were 107,653 people there that night, many of whom flooded the field after Florida missed a 32-yard field goal to give Tennessee the win. The south goalposts came down with the help of students like Jeremy Racey. A photo of the shirtless Racey hanging from the crossbar appeared in the News Sentinel and on T-shirts, granting him a bit of notoriety among fans.

