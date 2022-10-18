What Comes in Each Edition and How Much They Cost

It’s the final day before the 2022-2023 NBA season tips off. The new season has fans of each team filled with hope as they look to contend for the NBA Championship and the Larry O’Brien Trophy. For gamers, it’s also the perfect chance to revisit NBA 2K23 and what each edition has to offer.





Each year, 2K Sports puts out the latest version of NBA 2K with new features to improve on the game and fix the many headaches that fans have from years past. This season, 2K put out more Editions than ever before, with five total options to choose between and both digital and physical versions of each. Gamers still deciding which version to purchase have plenty of options.

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of NBA 2K23 contains just the base game. It’s the cheapest of all the versions, but gamers looking to gain an early leg up in the MyTEAM or MyCareer game modes will be disappointed. The Standard Edition can be purchased for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, or PC for $59.99. The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions will cost gamers $10 more at $69.99.

WNBA Edition and Dreamer Edition

NBA 2K23‘s WNBA and Dreamer Editions are both GameStop exclusives available on only the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The WNBA Edition costs the exact same as the next-gen Standard Edition at $69.99, but nets gamers a few extra rewards. Buyers will receive Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi jerseys that can be worn both in MyCareer and The W modes. It should be noted that this version is currently sold out, but there may be copies that fans can get on the secondary Resale market.

The Dreamer Edition has not yet been released, and 2K Sports has not announced what perks will come along with it. However, fans do know that J. Cole will be on the cover of this edition, which could make it a popular collector’s item in the future. The price of the Dreamer Edition is also still unknown.

Michael Jordan Edition

The Michael Jordan Edition is not the most expensive, but it likely provides the best value for gamers looking to get initial added perks. Costing $99.99 on any platform, physical or digital, 2K gives buyers of this version 100,000 Virtual Currency that can be used in any game mode. Additionally, the MJ Edition provides 10,000 MyTEAM points, 10 MyTEAM Tokens, 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs, a Free Agent Option Pack, a Ruby Coach Card Park, a Diamond Jordan Shoe, a Sapphire Devin Booker Card, and a Ruby Michael Jordan Card.

This version also provides plenty of boosts for gamers looking to upgrade their custom player. The Michael Jordan Edition gives players 10 Boosts for each in-game skill type, 10 boosts for each Gatorade Boost type, four t-shirts featuring each of NBA 2K23’s cover stars, a two-hour Double XP Coin, an exclusive backpack, an exclusive arm sleeve, and a custom-designed skateboard of the cover stars to get around The City.

Digital Deluxe Edition

For players who still have an older console, the Digital Deluxe Edition is the best option. This version provides all the perks from the Michael Jordan Edition, minus the 100,000 Virtual Currency. However, the Digital Deluxe Edition also gives gamers a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S. It will cost $10 more than the Standard Edition at $79.99, but all the bonuses make the cost well worth it.

Championship Edition

NBA 2K23‘s final form is the Championship Edition. Built for the gamer who is also a real-life NBA fan, this edition will cost gamers a pretty penny, but packs in a ton of value. For $149.99, the Championship Edition provides all the perks of the Michael Jordan Edition, along with a lifetime 10% XP boost on both MyTEAM and MyCareer progression and a Michael Jordan-themed go-kart to quickly get around The City in MyCareer mode. However, the biggest perk is outside the game entirely, as it also gives customers a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription, meaning they can watch every real-life NBA game for a year.

NBA 2K23 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

