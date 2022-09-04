What College Football Playoff rankings would look like if released after Week 1
After an exciting opening weekend of college football, we have an idea of who are the elite contenders for the 2022 season.
Although the first round of College Football Playoff rankings are not released until Tuesday, November 1, I tried to think like a member of the committee and projected what the CFP rankings would look like if they were released today.
The CFP rankings are all about resumes – at least that’s what they tell us. And in Week 1, we saw some pretty good resume builders, with Georgia dominating Oregon, the Buckeyes beating Notre Dame and Florida’s close win over Utah.
So when you see my top three, try to stay calm. These are not power rankings, but rather how I believe the committee would rank the top teams based on what they accomplished in Week 1.
(Note: There are still two more high-profile games to be played this weekend: LSU vs. FSU on Sunday and Clemson vs. Georgia Tech on Monday).
Winner of LSU/FSU
LSU and FSU play Sunday night in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff from New Orleans.
Tennessee Volunteers
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Tennessee beat Ball State 59-10
NC State Wolfpack
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat ECU 21-20
Oregon Ducks
Records: 0-1
Week 1 result: Lost to #3 Georgia 49-3
Kentucky Wildcats
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Miami (OH) 37-13
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat VMI 44-10
Wisconsin Badgers
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Wisconsin beat Illinois State 38-0
Texas Longhorns
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Texas beat LA-Monroe 52-10
Pitt Panthers
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat WVU 38-31
Miami Hurricanes
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Bethune-Cookman 70-13
Utah Utes
Records: 0-1
Week 1 result: Lost to Florida 29-26
Arkansas Razorbacks
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Arkansas beat #23 Cincinnati 31-24
Michigan State Spartans
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Michigan State beat Western Michigan 35-13
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Central Michigan 58-44
Florida Gators
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat #7 Utah 29-26
Baylor Bears
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat Albany 69-10
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Records: 0-1
Week 1 result: Lost to #2 Ohio State 21-10
USC Trojans
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: USC beat Rice 66-14
Oklahoma Sooners
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Oklahoma beat UTEP 45-13
Texas A&M Aggies
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: A&M beat Sam Houston 31-0
Michigan Wolverines
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Michigan beat Colorado State 51-7
Clemson Tigers (assuming it crushes Georgia Tech)
Records: 0-0
Week 1 result: Plays Georgia Tech on Monday
Alabama Crimson Tide
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Bama beat Utah State 55-0
Reminder: This is based off of team resumes so far!
Ohio State Buckeyes
Records: 1-0
Week 1 result: Beat #5 Notre Dame 21-10
Georgia Bulldogs
Records: 1-0
Records: 1-0

Week 1 result: Beat #11 Oregon 49-3
