What Chris Klieman said as Kansas State football announces their 2023 signing class

On getting another running back…

We’re keeping our options open there. You know, this Bowl prep has been important for us to see the depth we really have behind DJ because DJ is a tremendous, tremendous football player. And Deuce hasn’t given us his final decision on what he’s going to do. And so we’re really trying to evaluate all those other guys that aren’t true freshmen, but our little bit and that whether it was a transfer or a Jordan Schippers to any of those other guys just to see where we’re at, but we’ll keep our options open there.

On the QB competition…

It’s going to be fun to have all those guys here this spring, to have a number of wide receivers coming back, or joining us, it will be a lot of fun. I know that CK is excited about seeing what some of these younger players can do. We’ve seen what Will can do. Now Let’s see what Rubes can do Let’s see what Lara can do. Let’s see what Avery can do. It’s going to be fun to be able to have two fields so that we can actually throw the ball vertically and not stop practice in the middle of it and have those two fields where we have the new indoor and the new outdoor out there will be really refreshing to be able to air the ball out.

On getting players from 13 states…

I think winning helps. You know in many of these guys obviously we’ve been on for a while but we had good success at the end of last season, winning the Texas Bowl in a primetime game when nothing else was on. So I think a lot of guys were able to see that game. And see the following we have we get great fan support at home or on the road. And then getting out with our coaches to some satellites. We were able to see some guys and you know the K-State name is getting bigger and bigger and Stronger and stronger. And then you just look at what we did this year with some of the wins we had especially on the road. And then to cap it off whatever it was, two plus weeks before signing day with the Big 12 championship. You know, some validation there with some guys who were maybe unsure of if this is the place I was gonna go or yep, I’m going to the right spot. I’m going to the Big 12 Champs and there’s Sustainability there with the kids that we have returning, with the guys we have coming in with the coaching staff. It’s an upward trend that we’re excited about.