What channel is the Ohio State basketball game on? How to watch OSU vs. Purdue

With a chance to improve to 3-0 in Big Ten play for a second straight season, No. 24 Ohio State will host No. 1 Purdue on Thursday night at Value City Arena.

The Boilermakers, who sit atop the Associated Press poll for a fourth straight week, will come to Columbus only three days removed from their first loss of the season. Monday night, Rutgers went to Mackey Arena and handed Purdue a 65-64 loss to drop the Boilermakers to 13-1 overall and 1-1 in Big Ten play.

“I think you’re going to face a team that’s going to come in with a lot of bite,” Ohio State Coach Chris Holtmann said. “They’re a really proud program. Matt (Painter) has instilled that. They have really competitive guys that have been hearing for two days some things, there’s no question.”

Ohio State has won three straight games, most recently taking down Northwestern 73-57 on New Year’s Day. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh, who led the Buckeyes in scoring with 18 points, has been named Big Ten freshman of the week for three weeks running.

The game will be the final of the season without a full Ohio State Buckeye Nuthouse student section. Classes resume Monday.

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Value City Arena

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Purdue in a game televised on FS1.

Yes. The game will stream on any computer, phone or tablet via multiple options: The FoxSports app with a cable provider login, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling, DirecTV and on Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM/1460 AM.

