What channel is the Bills vs Patriots game on? Time, TV, streaming info

ORCHARD PARK – If Sunday afternoon’s game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots was only about the huge postseason implications it has for both teams, CBS would probably have sent its top broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to Highmark Stadium.

But then you factor in the ongoing story of the year in the NFL, the terrible situation that occurred Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field and nearly died, yeah, there was no doubt that this was going to be the No. 1 game in the 1 pm window.

Obviously, there are several games on the Week 18 schedule that carry big stakes because, incredibly, not even the No. 1 seed and subsequent first-round bye has been decided in either conference. It’s rare when you get to the final week and at least one isn’t locked up, let alone both.

