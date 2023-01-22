What channel is San Francisco 49ers game today vs. Dallas Cowboys? (1/22/23) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks | NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round

Who’s next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboysled by quarterback Dak Prescottmeet the San Francisco 49ersled by quarterback Brock Purdyin an NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 22, 2023 (1/22/23) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The Winner moves a step away from Super Bowl LVII, with a berth in next Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, who pounded the Giants, 38-7, in the other NFC Divisional Playoff Game on Saturday.

The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the San Francisco 49ers for the record-tying ninth time in the playoffs. Dallas has won five of the previous eight meetings, but lost at home to San Francisco in the wild-card round last season.

The Niners come into the game on an 11-game winning streak that is their longest in 25 years. The Cowboys snapped an eight-game road losing streak in the Playoffs last week at Tampa Bay and are looking for their first berth in the NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl in the 1995 season.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: NFL Playoffs 2023, NFC Divisional Round

Who: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

When: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Line: Niners -4

Over/under: 46.5

(Lines subject to change.)

COWBOYS NOTES: QB DAK PRESCOTT became 5th QB ever with 4 TD passes & Rush TD in single playoff game & has pass TD & Rush TD in 4 straight playoff games, Longest streak in NFL history. Has 8 TDs (6 pass, 2 rush) vs. INT for 100.1 rating in 3 career starts vs. SF, incl. playoffs. • RB TONY POLLARD rushed for 77 yards in NFC WC at TB. Had career highs in scrimmage yards (1,378), rushing yards (1,007), rec. yards (371), Rush TDs (9) & rec. TDs (3) in 2022. Had 6 catches, 132 scrimmage yards (69 rush, 63 rec.) & 2 Rush TDs in last reg. season meeting. • RB EZEKIEL ELLIOTT had 968 scrimmage yards (876 rush, 92 rec) & ranked tied-5th in NFL with 12 Rush TDs in 2022. Since 2016, is only player with 10,000+ scrimmage yards (10,598). Has 376 scrimmage yards (188 per game) & 4 TDs (3 rush, 1 rec.) in 2 career games at SF. • WR CEEDEE LAMB had 1st-career playoff TD catch last week in NFC-WC at TB. Ranked tied-5th with career-high 107 receptions, ranked 6th with career-high 1,359 rec. yards & had career-high 9 rec. TDs in 2022. • TE DALTON SCHULTZ led team with 7 catches for 95 yards & 2 rec. TDs in NFC-WC at TB, 1st TE in team history with 2 rec. TDs in single playoff game. Had 7 catches for 89 yards in 2021 NFC-WC vs. SF (1/16/22). Had 57 catches for 577 yards & 5 rec. TDs in 2022 & is 1 of 4 TEs with 50+ catches & 500+ rec. yards in each of the past 3 seasons.

49ERS NOTES: QB BROCK PURDY became the 1st Rookie QB ever with 4 total TDs (3 pass, 1 rush) in a playoff game. Passed for 332 yards in NFC-WC vs. Sea., most by Rookie in 1st playoff game since 1937 (HOFer Sammy Baugh). • RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY had 136 scrimmage yards (119 rush, 17 rec.) & TD catch in NFC-WC vs. Sea. Aims for his 3rd in a row in Playoffs with 100+ scrimmage yards & TD & aims for his 8th in a row with TD, incl. playoffs. Ranked 3rd in NFL with 1,880 scrimmage yards (1,139 rush, 741 rec. – most among RBs), ranked 2nd among RBs with 85 catches & was 1 of 2 (Austin Ekeler) with 5+ Rush TDs (8) & 5+ rec. TDs (5) in 2022. • RB ELIJAH MITCHELL rushed for 96 yards & TD in 2021 NFC-WC at Dal. (1/16/22). • TE GEORGE KITTLE had 60 catches for 765 yards (5th-most among TEs) & career-high 11 rec. TDs (2nd-most among TEs) in 2022. Had 4 games with 2 rec. TDs in 2022, most by TE in season since 2015. • WR BRANDON AIYUK had 73 rec. yards in NFC-WC vs. Sea. & has 65+ rec. yards in 3 of his 4 career playoff games. Aims for his 3rd in row, incl. playoffs, vs. Dal. with 5+ catches & 65+ rec. yards. Set career highs with 78 receptions, 1,015 rec. yards & 8 rec. TDs in 2022. • WR DEEBO SAMUEL had 165 scrimmage yards (133 rec., 32 rush) & TD catch in NFC-WC vs. Sea. Has 685 scrimmage yards (414 rec., 271 rush – 97.9 per game) & 3 TDs (2 rec., 1 rush) in 7 career playoff games. Had 110 scrimmage yards (72 rush, 38 rec.) & Rush TD in 2021 NFC-WC at Dal. (1/16/22). — NFL Communications

NFL Playoffs Divisional Round TV and Livestream

SATURDAY, JAN. 21, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Philadelphia Eagles 38, New York Giants 7

SUNDAY, Jan. 22, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills, 3 p.m. ET, CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m., FOX

The AP contributed to this report.