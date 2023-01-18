What channel is San Diego State basketball vs. CSU basketball on?

Can the Colorado State men’s basketball team build some real momentum with back-to-back significant victories?

The Rams have truly been on a roller coaster of big wins (at Saint Mary’s, at UNLV, for example) and bad losses (vs. Northern Colorado and Air Force) this season.

It’s fair to say CSU hasn’t strung together back-to-back significant victories all season.

To do so, the Rams might need their best game of the season so far when they host preseason Mountain West favorite San Diego State on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s 8:30 pm tip will be broadcast by FS1. Here’s what to know about the game and how to watch and listen online.

How to find Fox Sports 1 (FS1):

  • Comcast/Xfinity channel 408 (777 for HD)
  • DirecTV channel 219
  • Dish Network channel 150
  • Fort Collins Connexion channel 55
  • The broadcast can also be livestreamed through FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app.
  • The broadcast team on FS1 is Tim Neverett (play-by-play) and Jess Settles (analyst).

How to listen on the radio:

The CSU broadcast is available on K99.1 FM and the Varsity Network App.

