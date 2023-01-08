What channel is Jets vs. Dolphins on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game
As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, there are plenty of games with playoff implications on the line. The Jets-Dolphins Matchup in Miami is one of those games.
For starters, the Dolphins will need to win this game to have a chance at sneaking into the playoffs. Beyond that, Miami will need one other game to bounce its way — a Patriots loss to the Bills — to clinch a playoff spot.
Back in Week 13, when the Dolphins owned an 8-3 record and had won five games in a row, missing the Playoffs would have seemed inconceivable. They have since lost six of their last seven games (and five games in a row) as they try and back their way into the playoffs.
The Dolphins will again be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for this contest, as he remains in the NFL’s concussion Protocols after missing Week 17’s Matchup against New England. Second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s availability is also in question after suffering a dislocated pinky in last week’s loss. That means Miami could have to go back to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson with its season on the line after Thompson closed the game against the Patriots last season.
Will the Jets be able to play spoiler and keep the Dolphins out of the playoffs? Below, you’ll find all the information you need to tune into this contest.
What channel is Jets vs. Dolphins on today?
- TV network (national): Fox (US)
- TV channel (Miami): WSVN
- TV channel (New York): WNYW
- Live streams: FoxSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)
Jets vs. Dolphins will be broadcast regionally on local Fox affiliate stations. Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be on the call.
In local markets where the game is being shown on Fox, viewers can stream Jets vs. Dolphins on fuboTV, which offers a free trial, or FoxSports.com.
Canadian viewers can stream the game on DAZN, which carries every NFL game.
Jets vs. Dolphins start time
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 8
- Time: 1 pm ET
The game is set to kick off at 1 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 1, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Dolphins schedule 2022
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result/Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 11
|vs. the Patriots
|W, 20-7
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 18
|at Ravens
|W, 42-38
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 25
|vs. the Bills
|W, 21-19
|CBS
|4
|Sept. 29 (Thurs.)
|at Bengals
|Saturday, 27-15
|Prime Video
|5
|October 9
|at Jets
|L, 40-17
|CBS
|6
|October 16
|vs. Vikings
|Sat, 24-16
|Fox
|7
|October 23
|vs. the Steelers
|W, 16-10
|NBC
|8
|October 30
|at Lions
|W, 31-27
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|at Bears
|W, 35-32
|CBS
|10
|Nov. 13
|vs. the Browns
|W, 39-17
|CBS
|11
|BYE
|—
|—
|—
|12
|Nov. 27
|vs. the Texans
|W, 30-15
|CBS
|13
|December 4
|at 49ers
|L, 33-17
|Fox
|14
|December 11
|at Chargers
|Saturday, 23-17
|CBS
|15
|December 17 (Sat.)
|at Bills
|L, 32-29
|NFL
|16
|December 25
|vs. the Packers
|L, 26-20
|Fox
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Patriots
|Saturday, 23-21
|CBS
|18
|Jan. 8
|vs. Jets
|1 p.m
|Fox
Jets schedule 2022
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result/Time (ET)
|TV
|1
|Sept. 11
|vs. the Ravens
|Sat, 24-9
|CBS
|2
|Sept. 18
|at Browns
|W, 31-30
|CBS
|3
|Sept. 25
|vs. the Bengals
|Sat, 24-12
|CBS
|4
|October 2
|at Steelers
|W, 24-20
|CBS
|5
|October 9
|vs. the Dolphins
|W, 40-17
|CBS
|6
|October 16
|at Packers
|W, 27-10
|Fox
|7
|October 23
|at Broncos
|W, 16-9
|CBS
|8
|October 30
|vs. the Patriots
|Saturday, 22-17
|CBS
|9
|Nov. 6
|vs. the Bills
|W, 20-17
|CBS
|10
|BYE
|—
|—
|—
|11
|Nov. 20
|at Patriots
|L, 10-3
|CBS
|12
|Nov. 27
|vs. the Bears
|W, 31-10
|Fox
|13
|December 4
|at Vikings
|L, 27-22
|CBS
|14
|December 11
|at Bills
|Saturday, 20-12
|CBS
|15
|December 18
|vs. Lions
|Sat, 20-17
|CBS
|16
|December 22 (Thu.)
|vs. Jaguars
|Saturday, 19-3
|Prime Video
|17
|Jan. 1
|at Seahawks
|L, 23-6
|Fox
|18
|Jan. 8
|at Dolphins
|1 p.m
|Fox