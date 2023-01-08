What channel is Jets vs. Dolphins on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game

As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, there are plenty of games with playoff implications on the line. The Jets-Dolphins Matchup in Miami is one of those games.

For starters, the Dolphins will need to win this game to have a chance at sneaking into the playoffs. Beyond that, Miami will need one other game to bounce its way — a Patriots loss to the Bills — to clinch a playoff spot.

Back in Week 13, when the Dolphins owned an 8-3 record and had won five games in a row, missing the Playoffs would have seemed inconceivable. They have since lost six of their last seven games (and five games in a row) as they try and back their way into the playoffs.

The Dolphins will again be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for this contest, as he remains in the NFL’s concussion Protocols after missing Week 17’s Matchup against New England. Second-string quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s availability is also in question after suffering a dislocated pinky in last week’s loss. That means Miami could have to go back to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson with its season on the line after Thompson closed the game against the Patriots last season.

Will the Jets be able to play spoiler and keep the Dolphins out of the playoffs? Below, you’ll find all the information you need to tune into this contest.

What channel is Jets vs. Dolphins on today?

TV network (national): Fox (US)

Fox (US) TV channel (Miami): WSVN

WSVN TV channel (New York): WNYW

WNYW Live streams: FoxSports.com, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Jets vs. Dolphins will be broadcast regionally on local Fox affiliate stations. Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston will be on the call.

In local markets where the game is being shown on Fox, viewers can stream Jets vs. Dolphins on fuboTV, which offers a free trial, or FoxSports.com.

Canadian viewers can stream the game on DAZN, which carries every NFL game.

Jets vs. Dolphins start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunday, Jan. 8 Time: 1 pm ET

The game is set to kick off at 1 pm ET on Sunday, Jan. 1, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Dolphins schedule 2022

Week Date Opponent Result/Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 11 vs. the Patriots W, 20-7 CBS 2 Sept. 18 at Ravens W, 42-38 CBS 3 Sept. 25 vs. the Bills W, 21-19 CBS 4 Sept. 29 (Thurs.) at Bengals Saturday, 27-15 Prime Video 5 October 9 at Jets L, 40-17 CBS 6 October 16 vs. Vikings Sat, 24-16 Fox 7 October 23 vs. the Steelers W, 16-10 NBC 8 October 30 at Lions W, 31-27 CBS 9 Nov. 6 at Bears W, 35-32 CBS 10 Nov. 13 vs. the Browns W, 39-17 CBS 11 BYE — — — 12 Nov. 27 vs. the Texans W, 30-15 CBS 13 December 4 at 49ers L, 33-17 Fox 14 December 11 at Chargers Saturday, 23-17 CBS 15 December 17 (Sat.) at Bills L, 32-29 NFL 16 December 25 vs. the Packers L, 26-20 Fox 17 Jan. 1 at Patriots Saturday, 23-21 CBS 18 Jan. 8 vs. Jets 1 p.m Fox

Jets schedule 2022