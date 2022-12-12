What chances do the Patriots and Cardinals have to make the NFL playoffs?

Monday Night Football is a crucial game for both the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals, who will be battling it out at State Farm Stadium. Both teams have seen their playoff chances dwindling the past few weeks, with the Patriots trying to avoid their third consecutive loss, and the Cardinals being defeated in four of its past five games.

Less than one percent

Arizona is coming from a bye and has a 4-8 record in the NFC West. They have only five games to go, and the situation looks dire for the team. According to the NFL playoff Simulator of The New York Times, the Cardinals only have less than one percent chance of making the Playoffs.

READ ALSO:

The Patriots, who have a 6-6 record, are in slightly better shape and are currently the ninth seed in the AFC. They had not had good prospects of making it to the Playoffs for the past two weeks due to the losses they suffered, but on Monday night, they will have an opportunity to go up the standings that they must exploit.

If they win against Arizona, they will end up with a 7-6 tallyequal to that of the New York Jets and the Los Angeles Chargers. New England will leap into the seventh seed in this case, as they own tiebreakers over both teams.

The New York Times gives the Patriots a 29% chance of making it to the postseasonwhile FiveThirtyEight pegs their odds at 25%. This number will jump to 39% if they win on Monday night.