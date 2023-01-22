What can we say about this Boston Celtics team Midway through the 2022-23 NBA regular season? Are the Celtics a contender, or do they still have things to work on? Is the team’s biggest star Jayson Tatum still well-positioned to compete in the 2023 Most Valuable Player race?

What trades might be out there lurking for the team’s front office to complete that we haven’t heard about? What about those rumbles we have been hearing about, like interest in San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl? And what can the great Boston ball clubs of the past tell us about this iteration of the Celtics?

The hosts of the Celtics Blog “First to the Floor” podcast recently tried to answer all of the above on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire