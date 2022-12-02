What Bruce Pearl said about new Auburn football Coach Hugh Freeze

AUBURN — Auburn basketball Coach Bruce Pearl spoke to the media for the first time since Hugh Freeze was introduced as Auburn football’s new coach.

Freeze’s hire was officially announced Monday night and his introductory press conference happened Tuesday morning. Pearl was in attendance, but he didn’t have a chance to speak with Freeze until Wednesday.

“I talked to him a little bit last night,” Pearl said Thursday. “I tried to keep it short because I know he’s got a lot on his plate, but I’m so excited for him. I think that we’ve had three Incredible hires in the last six months. I think (with) President ( Christopher) Roberts … we are in great hands there. They Hired a great AD in John Cohen, who gets the Auburn culture. …

“I just think that Hugh is going to be a great fit for Auburn. He understands the SEC, he’s won, and beat teams that were more Talented than he’s been. He’s going to hire a great staff. He’s got a great family. He’s a wonderful Christian man. He’s asked for grace, and he’s going to be given Grace here in this Christian community of Auburn. I’m thrilled that this leadership team is in place and I look forward to working with him.”

Freeze, whose hire was met with some backlash due to previous scandals and controversies, began tweaking his staff Wednesday. Five Assistant coaches were reportedly let go, and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has been the only Assistant so far to announce he’s being retained.

