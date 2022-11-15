What Bret Bielema said about Michigan football

Offensively, I always think when you have three areas you have to defend, it’s a hard deal. They have an Offensive line that is very talented, big, long, athletic, and moves extremely well. Behind them is a running back that I think can be as good as anybody in the country, strong, powerful, has the ability to run through you, has the ability to run around you, has some shiftiness to him. On top of that, you have a quarterback who is being coached by a great player in his own right. I know Jim obviously touches the program in many ways, but he’s a quarterback guy and that quarterback plays at a high level. He’s got an extreme live arm. They have two or three answers on the perimeter and a good tight end. That’s a very tall task to defend, but I think our guys are aware of it. They’ll have to win their moments. I told our guys early on, ‘I don’t need any NFL All-Pro players showing up for me on Saturday. I just need the best version of you.’ That’s the challenge this week for me as a head coach, Ryan as a d-coordinator, (Barry Lunney Jr.) as an o-coordinator, Sean (Snyder) as our special teams coordinator: just be the best you are on Saturday and we’ve got a chance.

Defensively they’ve got some edge players who are very, very unique. They have great versatility. I think their coaches use them very, very well. They have some good back-end players. They have a couple dominant inside players. Their special teams are very accurate in what they do. Jim is a very good football coach. This is kind of cool for me to compete against him because I haven’t had this opportunity. I have the ultimate respect for him and Michigan and what they do. He’s got a lot of good, young coaches around him as well. That’s fun to watch them have the interactions they are. Just a really fun weekend to be involved with. I couldn’t ask for anything I’d rather be doing than going to Michigan at 11 o’clock on Saturday. I don’t know a lot of people who would say that, but I sure as (expletive) believe it.