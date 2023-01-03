What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State

If the Stevenson technical changed the game

“It’s a huge change. I can’t say it’s not. It’s a huge change. He knows better.”

Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out

“Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn’t do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I’ve had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven’t had any that hurt their teammates. That’s not right.”

What Oklahoma State did defensively

“Mike’s a hell of a coach, man. I mean, he does a great job. They’re always extremely well-prepared. Defensively they’re really good. Now, it doesn’t hurt to have a seven-foot guy guarding the goal either. But Mike does a Fantastic job.”

