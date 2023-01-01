What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Kansas State

Turnover issues

“We’ve had numerous conversations about how we excessively turn the ball over and do some stupid things. We did some stupid things today which turned the game around.”

The difference in the second half

“To tell the honest to God’s truth, we did some really, really stupid things that enabled them to cut the lead to get back in the game to make it a situation where they were a couple possessions from tying the score or taking the lead, whatever. I don’t know how you can consistently miss one-footers, which we did. I don’t know how you can consistently miss free throws when they’re asked to make 100 before they leave practice. Make 100, not shoot 100. Make 100. Which obviously, they’ve cheated on. It catches up with you man. I think in any walk of life, the more you try to cheat it, the more it comes back to bite you in the ass.”

