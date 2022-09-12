What Bills’ Von Miller told James Cook following his first NFL fumble vs. Rams

James Cook likely envisioned his first NFL carry going a much different way.

When the Buffalo Bills rookie back had his number called for the first time, Cook took the carry and fumbled it away early in the second quarter. The Los Angeles Rams recovered at Buffalo’s 36 yard line, but no harm was done in-game with cornerback Dane Jackson intercepting Matthew Stafford just two plays later. Cook, of course, learned quickly that Sean McDermott has a low tolerance for turnovers. The former Georgia Bulldog would not see another carry in the Matchup and finished with just three Offensive snaps.

Von Miller saw the back looking down following the turnover and made sure to make a beeline for the running back. In a Mic’d Up video shared by the Bills, Miller is shown approaching Cook on the sidelines. The back, standing by himself, listens as Miller tells him the worst is essentially over.

“Got that out of the way,” Miller tells Cook. “Go ahead and take that s–t for 80 now. Go ahead and take that s–t for 80. You got it, man. You got it out of the way.”

Miller’s words clearly had a positive impact on Cook as shown in the video.

Cook will have to wait until at least Week 2 for his next opportunity, but the back likely learned a lot from his mistake. He also learned that Miller, the star of Buffalo’s defense, has his back when he needs it.

READ MORE

Von Miller, young Bills DEs show out in Week 1 win over Rams (Encouraged/worried)

Jalen Ramsey finally admits to being wrong about Josh Allen: He’s a top-5 QB

Former NFL MVP hoping to join Bills

Talk about the Bills

Be sure to check out and subscribe to “SHOUT! The Buffalo football podcast” with beat writers Matt Parrino and Ryan Talbot. You can also subscribe to our newsletter to get weekly updates about Bills news in your inbox. Check out the links below.

Newsletter | YouTube | APPLE | SPOTIFY | FACEBOOK | TWITTER