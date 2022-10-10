What Austin-area teams top Fab Five high school football polls after Week 7?

Each Monday, the American-Statesman staff writers rank the Austin area’s high school football teams in Class 6A, Class 5A, and Classes 4A through 1A plus private schools.

Class 6A

Westlake, 6-0. Last week: Beat Anderson 66-17. This week: at Dripping Springs.

Westlake has faced new District 26-6A Rival Dripping Springs once, and the Chaps won that game 14-6 in their first varsity season in 1969.

2. Dripping Springs, 6-0. Last week: Beat Akins 67-6. This week: vs. Westlake.

Since edging Vandegrift 23-20 in the season opener, the Tigers have allowed a total of 20 points.

3. Round Rock, 6-0. Last week: Beat Manor 17-7. This week: at Vandegrift.

Round Rock has beaten Vandegrift in each of the past two seasons while sharing the District 25-6A title with the Vipers.

4. Vandegrift, 5-1. Last week: Beat McNeil 57-0. This week: vs. Round Rock.

Since falling to Dripping Springs in the season opener, Vipers have won five games by an average of 40.6 points.

5. Bowie, 5-1. Last week: Bye. This week: vs. Johnson.

Winner of first meeting between Bowie and new 6A program Johnson will have inside track on fourth and final playoff spot in District 26-6A.

Others receiving votes: Lake Travis.

Class 5A

Liberty Hill, 6-1. Last week: Beat SA Veterans Memorial 56-49. This week: at Lockhart.

The Division II Panthers overcame a double-digit deficit by cranking out a season-high 638 yards on the ground.

2. LBJ, 4-2: Last week: Beat LASA 89-0. This week: vs. Navarro.

DII Jags scored their most points ever against LASA as RBs Sedrick Alexander and Caleb Crenshaw each broke 200 yards rushing.

3. Glenn, 5-1: Last week: Beat East View 31-21. This week: at College Station.

The Grizzlies remain perfect in 11-5A DI but enter a grueling home stretch against four teams with playoff expectations.

4. Georgetown, 4-2: Last week: Beat Leander 70-16. This week: vs. East View.

With back-to-back 70-point games, the DI Eagles averaged 48 points a game, which would break the school record of 45.4 set by the 2012 state finalists.

5. Hays, 5-1. Last week: Lost to NB Canyon 44-41. This week: vs. Seguin.

Star RB Kyree Payton broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season for the DI Hawks in last week’s loss.

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A and others

Wimberley, 5-0. Last week: Beat Jarrell 73-14. This week: at Manor New Tech.

Four TD runs from Johnny Ball and four total TDs from QB Cody Stoever carried the Texans to win over Jarrell in the District 13-4A DII opener.

2. Regents, 4-0: Last week: Beat Brownsville St. Joseph 38-28. This week: vs. Hyde Park.

TAPPS DII Knights face Hyde Park in battle of unbeatens fighting for lead in District 3-DII.

3. Granger, 5-1. Last week: Iola 38-0. This week: vs. Bremond.

Over the next three games, 2A DII Lions face Bremond, Chilton and Milano, which have a combined 16-1 record.

4. Hyde Park, 6-0. Last week: Beat St. Michael’s 27-26 (OT). This week: at Regents.

TAPPS DII Panthers snapped three-game skid against St. Michael’s; now they hope to beat Regents for the first time in eight games.

5. Johnson City LBJ, 6-1. Last week: Beat Harper 35-0. This week: at Mason.

First-year Coach Nelson Kortis has already led the 2A DI Eagles to a second consecutive winning season, which hasn’t happened since 2014-15.

Others receiving votes: Thorndale.