What Austin-area teams top Fab Five high school football polls after Week 7?

Each Monday, the American-Statesman staff writers rank the Austin area’s high school football teams in Class 6A, Class 5A, and Classes 4A through 1A plus private schools.

Westlake running back Jack Kayser tries to cut away from Lake Travis defender Gustavo Cordova in the Chaps' win earlier this season. Ranked No. 1 in the Statesman's Class 6A poll, the Chaps will face No. 2 Dripping Springs this week.

Class 6A

  1. Westlake, 6-0. Last week: Beat Anderson 66-17. This week: at Dripping Springs.

Westlake has faced new District 26-6A Rival Dripping Springs once, and the Chaps won that game 14-6 in their first varsity season in 1969.

2. Dripping Springs, 6-0. Last week: Beat Akins 67-6. This week: vs. Westlake.

Since edging Vandegrift 23-20 in the season opener, the Tigers have allowed a total of 20 points.

3. Round Rock, 6-0. Last week: Beat Manor 17-7. This week: at Vandegrift.

Round Rock has beaten Vandegrift in each of the past two seasons while sharing the District 25-6A title with the Vipers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button