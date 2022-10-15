What are the worst games played in NFL history?

The National Football League (NFL) is America’s pride and joy. The NFL isn’t just the richest sports league in America but around the world as well, in fact tickets for its Flagship Super Bowl game could cost anywhere between 6,600 dollars to an eye watering 75,000 dollars for the VVIP experience.

Given its rapid following and exorbitant ticket prices, the NFL usually provides its fans with a spectacle. However, much like any other sport certain games are better than others, and while fans usually expect to be on the edge of their seats, some games fail to live up to the hype.

The following is a list of three games that are arguably the worst NFL games in history.

Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns

The title of the most boring game in the NFL has to go to the 2009 contest featuring the Bills and the Browns. Both teams entered the game with a 1-4 losing record.

The game turned out to be turgid and slow with the Browns eventually winning 6-3.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles

In 2008 the Bengals met the Eagles in what was a close runner up for the title of worst game in NFL history. The game ended after four hours with the teams tied at 13 apiece.

While the road helped the Eagles more, the overall quality of the game was woeful.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins

From the start this game was destined to be a literal wash. The Dolphins entered the game with a 0-10 record, the field was a mess and was made worse by the rainfall that occurred throughout the day and the cherry on the cake was the fact that the game was delayed by 25 mins following a Lightening storm.

The Steelers eventually prevailed 3-0 and the fans of both sides were spared from the prospect of overtime.