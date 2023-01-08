While this year’s NBA City Edition jerseys are a special sort given their touches by Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell, the Celtics have put out some of the uglier City Edition jerseys in recent league memory.

The Enya-esque Celtics Pub City Editions in particular stand out as especially heinous iterations of the Association-wide jersey line of alternates the traditionalists among us despise, even if they have in many cases become quite popular. But where, compared to the most garish of City Edition jerseys, do the Celtics stack up, if at all? What are the ugliest City Edition jerseys in the NBA?

This is what the folks over at the “Buckets” podcast have been trying to answer, and they made a stab at it on a recent episode of their pod.

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to see if you agree with which NBA team’s City Editions are the ugliest ones we can buy (warning — some explicit language).

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire