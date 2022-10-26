What are the Top 10 starting lineups in the NBA this season?

There are many exciting teams that will make a lot of noise this NBA season. All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Dejounte Murray, and Rudy Gobert were traded for by teams that are trying to make themselves contenders in the playoffs. The teams that traded them are heading in the opposite direction.

With these stars being moved, the starting lineups of a couple of teams changed and the rankings of those lineups changed as well. A couple of teams whose starting lineups were ranked lower down the list may be higher this time. Other teams thought to be higher could be lower in the rankings now due to roster changes of their own.

With the NBA 2022-23 season underway, it is time to rank the top ten starting lineups. Which teams made the most improvement with their starting 5?

This article is to show my ranking of what I think the Top 10 starting lineups are. This is based on my personal opinion. I will be treating each player on here as if they are not injured.

However, this article will include how any drama and rumors affect team chemistry. Team Chemistry is important when it comes to trying to build a contending team. There have been a couple of teams whose starting lineups looked amazing, but ended up being terrible. An example of this is the 2013 Los Angeles Lakers. They traded for NBA stars Dwight Howard and Steve Nash to pair with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. This combination of players lacked team chemistry and finished the season poorly.

Hopefully, these 10 teams can get over that hurdle and try to compete. I hope you all enjoy this article! Let’s get to it.