What are the signs of Fentanyl overdose? NJ arts teacher Frank Thompson Arrested after consuming drugs in Classroom

Frank Thompson, a 57-year-old art teacher at a Suburban New Jersey middle school, was arrested after he allegedly overdosed in front of students. Authorities were informed after the teacher was found unconscious and unresponsive in a second-floor classroom. Reportedly, the incident took place around 9 am on November 29, 2022.

Additionally, the police have reported that it was the students who first saw Frank Thompson. The issue was then reported to the nurses and later to the authorities. Furthermore, the School Resource Officer, Fortunato Riga, also claimed that the school nurse was already treating the teacher when authorities arrived.

An Officer at the scene soon deduced that Thompson was showing signs of Fentanyl overdose. As per the CDC, some signs of an overdose include loss of consciousness, slow, weak or no breathing, limp body, and discolored skin.