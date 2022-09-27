What are the principles for the Quarter-Finals draw? – FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022

SYDNEY (Australia) – The draw for the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Quarter-Finals will take place after the conclusion of the Group Phase on Tuesday September 27.

Shortly after the last game of the first stage is complete, at 11:30 pm local time (1:30 pm CET Geneva time), the Sydney Superdome will host the draw for the Quarter-Finals, which will take place on Thursday September 29 .

The qualified teams shall be divided into four (4) pots:

• Pot C shall consist of the two (2) best ranked teams from Group A;

• Pot D shall consist of the two (2) best ranked teams from Group B;

• Pot E shall consist of the teams ranked 3rd and 4th from Group A;

• Pot F shall consist of the teams ranked 3rd and 4th from Group B.

Draw Principles:

1) To determine the pairings of the Quarter-Finals, the top two teams from each group will be drawn against the 3rd and 4th teams from the opposite group.

2) The top two teams from Group A cannot play each other in the Semi-Finals. The same principles apply for Group B.

3) The first-placed team in Group A and the first-placed team in Group B can’t play each other in the Semi-Finals, rewarding teams for finishing top of the groups.

The tournament bracket can also be found here and will be updated after each game.

You can watch the draw live here.

