What are the new NBA rules on ‘taking fouls’ for the 2022-23 season?

With the 2022-23 NBA Regular Season off and running, fans are most definitely excited. Yet, there have been some changes to the rules of the game they love and one in particular has sparked some debate. Let’s take a look.

What’s the ‘take foul’ and how has the NBA changed the rules that affect it?

As we mentioned before, the NBA has made a few changes to its rule book for the 2022-23 season, all of which took effect from the opening tipoff. Most notable among them, is perhaps the alteration that pertains to what is referred to as the “transition take foul” or as we commonly know it, the ‘take foul. As per official league statements, the Association will now be imposing a heavier penalty, when the team that’s on defense commits a transition take foul without making a legitimate play on the ball. To be clear, that can also include when a player gives up on the play by wrapping up or grabbing the Offensive player. What’s more, is that it also applies to Moments in which Defenders are out of position and unable to make a play on the ball.

With the take foul now outlawed in the NBA, Russell Westbrook can be immortalized as the king of the take foul The Utah Jazz guards, who were coached by take foul pioneer Quin Snyder, didn’t even approach Russ’s absurd frequency of taking fouls last season pic.twitter.com/zqa5ygNKdA — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) October 21, 2022

In terms of what happens when the foul is called? The Offensive team will now receive a single free throw, which any player on the team can take. In addition, they will also retain possession of the ball. The only exceptions to this rule occur when the game is in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or during overtime.

What has the NBA had to say about its ‘take foul’ change?

Despite the obvious uproar that the rule change has caused, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president overseeing referees and training believes it’s not only a positive change, but one that accentuates one of the league’s better attributes. “Some of our best play at the NBA is defensive basketball. We don’t want to discourage that; in fact, we think this rule will encourage that because now we’re asking you to make a legitimate play on the ball,” they said. “From that standpoint, we think more exciting basketball is on the horizon and these transition scoring opportunities – both defensively and offensively – can be highlight plays. We’ve lost some of that and we think this rule is going to inject that exciting play back into our game.”

My #1 takeaway after Celtics vs 76ers NBA season opener: The Boston outscored Philly 24-2 in transition. The new “take foul” rules will benefit the younger, more athletic teams as they emphasize efficient transition offense. Better basketball pending. pic.twitter.com/JHHFil8fSC — Myguyknowsaguy (@myguyknowsaguy) October 19, 2022

Indeed, McCutchen continued as he explained that it’s simply a matter of time, before players and coaches alike become accustomed to the change. “Our players and our coaches, they’re good at their jobs,” McCutchen said. “They’re good at their jobs, because they’re committed to their jobs. They absolutely will stop doing this if we’re consistent in our work, which I fully anticipate us being. They’ll then know how to Coach it properly. And therein lies the glory of transition basketball being reinjected into our game.”

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown the first to commit a ‘take foul’ under new rules

Maxey steals the ball from Jaylen Brown then Brown commits the transition take foul. Harden and Embiid fight over who gets to take the first NBA take foul free throw but Harden wins and makes it. pic.twitter.com/7twXTV5BFN — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) October 19, 2022

With the new rules now in effect, the ‘honour’ of being the first player to be penalized under the new system fell to Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Facing the Philadelphia 76ers, Brown lost the ball to Philly’s Tyrese Maxey and then proceeded to grab him in an effort to prevent a fast break. In the video above one can see a degree of confusion after the foul is called, but ultimately, the rules are the rules.