What are the Greatest Moments in NBA FInals history?

The Boston Celtics have been to the NBA Finals 22 times in the league’s history — more than a quarter of all the Finals contested. Their first trip was back in 1957. Their most recent run came last season, 2022.

So any account of the Greatest Moments of NBA Finals history is certain to have more than a few examples drawn from the lore of the Celtics fighting for one of their league-leading (tied with the Los Angeles Lakers) 17 titles.

To take a deep dive into the Greatest Moments in league history that went down on the Association’s biggest stage, take a look at the clip Embedded below from the folks over at the Kogostomus YouTube channel.

