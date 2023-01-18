What are the computer crimes Michigan football Matt Weiss charge

Reports indicated on Tuesday evening that Michigan football co-offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks Coach Matt Weiss is under investigation for what campus police are calling ‘computer crimes.’ But with that being a vague term, it’s left little explanation as to what he is being investigated about from a public standpoint.

Computer crimes can range from hacking to more nefarious allegations, thus Weiss’ administrative leave raised more questions than it answered.

Rivals’ Josh Henschke may have stumbled upon more intel, as he noted on Twitter that campus police records are public. According to the police report, on Jan. 5, someone inside Schembechler Hall was reported for having illegally accessed someone else’s e-mail.

1/05/2023 12:44 pm FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY CAD# 2300001507 SCHEMBECHLER GLENN E HALL

1200 S STATE ST An employee reported fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university email accounts without authorization. Upon further investigation, it was found that a crime may have been committed.

SRMS UPDATE

CASE FOLDER #2390300063 – OPEN AS OF 01/05/2023

That is the date of the report, yet The Detroit News report indicates the alleged crime took place on Dec. 21-23. Although the discrepancy could be as simple as the day of the alleged crime vs. the day of the report, the described incident matches what is being alleged of Weiss via the various reports.

More on this story as it develops.