What are the Coldest NFL Stadiums and Games in NFL History?

There can be no denying that the weather has the ability to play a big part on determining the outcome of a Sporting event, and that is true in NFL as well. While debates are often had about whether cold or hot conditions can impact directly on quarterbacks, the whole team also has to cope with their surroundings.

Some NFL Stadiums are known for their unfavorable climates as well, with some sides being able to boast impressive home records that are likely in part due to away teams simply dreading their trip to take them on.

“With the regular season spanning from September to January, NFL teams (and players) are subject to an array of weather conditions,” explained the meteorologist Kevin Roth for The Action Network.

Where is the coldest NFL stadium?

“To determine which NFL Franchises are most affected by the weather, we recorded temperature, snowfall, rainfall, and wind speed data for each US location where there’s an NFL stadium,” read that aforementioned report. Data was collected for the period September 2021 – January 2022 (the duration of the NFL regular season).”

It’s Lambeau Field that has the Reputation as the coldest NFL stadium, but is it true? We’ve taken a look and all temperatures below are farenheit.

Green Bay, Lambeau Field, 38 degrees. Orchard Park, NY, (Buffalo) Highmark Stadium, 42. Foxborough, Mass., Gillette Stadium, 8/42. Denver, Empower Field at Mile High 6/44. Chicago, Soldier Field, 8/44.

What are the snowiest stadiums in the NFL?

Another thing to consider is, of course, snowfall. It goes hand in hand with cold temperatures, and can have more impact on a game than any other weather condition.