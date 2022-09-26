What are the Buccaneers and the NFL doing about Hurricane Ian’s Threat ahead of Week 4’s game vs the Chiefs?

Although fans and players alike are itching for this one, there are some things which are more important than football, such as personal safety and property security.

Bucs vs Chiefs threatened by Hurricane Ian

Although fans have been waiting to see these two face off for a while now, the upcoming game between two interconference contenders this Sunday could be under threat due to the current path of Hurricane Ian. We are of course talking about the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are due to meet in Tampa this coming weekend. As things stand, reports have indicated that the game could actually be moved altogether if the situation worsens.

The Bucs are working with the NFL to make contingency plans to possibly move Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and/or make arrangements to practice in another city Wednesday and Thursday should Hurricane Ian make landfall near Tampa, Coach Todd Bowles said. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 26, 2022

According to Buccaneers head Coach Todd Bowles on Monday, the Bucs are currently working with the NFL on a contingency plan, in the event that there is a need to move Sunday’s game or arrange for the Bucs to train in another city should Hurricane Ian make landfall in the area. “Right now, we’re still monitoring things but we’re working things out with the league and we should have a decision hopefully later on today about what we’re going to do,” Bowles said.

Where is Hurricane Ian now?

Where the most recent reports are concerned, Hurricane Ian is currently approaching Cuba. What’s worse, is that the system is expected to rapidly strengthen into a significant threat, as it continues its path towards the eastern part of the Gulf of Mexico. Projections have shown the Storm making landfall in Tampa on Wednesday and continuing to affect the area into Thursday.

It goes without saying, that Ian doesn’t just pose a Threat to the Buccaneers’ practice schedule and upcoming game, but to the Integrity of urban and Suburban environments as well. That’s to say, that there will be a serious safety concern to deal with and not just a game of football. In consideration of that fact, it would not be surprising if the league decides to simply move the game altogether rather than taking any chances. Regardless, if we go with Bowles’ comments, we can assume that a decision will be forthcoming soon enough.