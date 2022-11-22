What are soccer’s yellow card rules? How players get red cards, suspensions in the World Cup

On Monday, four players from the US men’s national soccer team earned yellow cards in a 1-1 draw against Wales in the opening game for both teams of the group stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What does that mean for Kellyn Acosta, Sergiño Dest, Tim Ream and Weston McKennie moving forward?

FIFA WORLD CUP: How does the tournament work? The Ultimate soccer showcase, explained

WHAT IS OFFSIDE IN SOCCER? Explaining the rule so you’re prepared to watch the 2022 World Cup

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THERE IS A ROAD? FIFA World Cup extra time and penalty shootouts, explained

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get top sports Headlines delivered daily

Weston McKennie reacts as he receives a yellow card during the USMNT’s opening World Cup match against Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What warrants a yellow card in soccer?

Explaining what exactly a yellow card in soccer means is like trying to explain umpire Ángel Hernández’s Strike zone to baseball fans.

Basically, it’s a foul, and the degree of which will dictate whether it’s a warning to the player or if said player receives a yellow card. Oftentimes, that all depends on the referee.

Generally speaking, a referee will present a yellow card in order to caution a player for unsporting behavior, repeated infringement of the rules of the game, dissent by word or deed, not maintaining correct distance from a corner or free kick, leaving or re- Entering the field of play without the referee’s permission, or delaying the restart of the game. All of these infractions, of course, are up for interpretation by the referee.

What does a yellow card mean in soccer?

Think of it as a personal foul penalty in football … except worse.

A yellow card can have implications that go well beyond the current game being played.

In terms of the current game being played, once a player receives a yellow card, it is imperative to avoid a second yellow card. If a second yellow card is presented by the referee, then that referee will also present a red card. That means a player is ejected from the game. This is bad for a number of reasons. One, an ejected soccer player — unlike in baseball, basketball or football — cannot be replaced by another player; that player’s team must play at a personnel disadvantage. Two, the player who received the red card cannot play in their respective team’s next game.

Story continues

Yellow and red card accumulation can also factor into which teams advance to the knockout stages.

Behind most points, goal differential and total goals scored in group play is the “highest team conduct score relating to the number of yellow and red cards obtained” tiebreaker.

Per FIFA’s “fair play rule,” each team is deducted points on their conduct score as such: yellow card: minus 1 point; indirect red card (as a result of two yellow cards): minus 3 points; direct red card: minus 4 points; yellow card and direct red card: minus 5 points.

How many yellow cards can you get at the World Cup?

Per FIFA: “If a player receives two cautions in two different matches, he will be automatically suspended from his team’s subsequent match.”

Also per FIFA, “Single yellow cards in the final competition will be canceled after the quarter-finals.”

If you receive a yellow card in the group stage opener, that is a long time to be played on that card with the threat of being suspended for the next game, if a second yellow card is received.

Any suspension that cannot be served during the World Cup will carry over to that player’s next official national team match.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup yellow card rules: How players get red cards, suspensions